Newcastle United training update gives clues for team v Burnley selection availability

Newcastle United take on Burnley at 8pm on Saturday night.

What looks a pretty big game even at this early stage, as Burnley are another club looking likely at this early stage set to be one of those teams nearer the bottom than the top.

Despite some really poor performances, Newcastle United find themselves in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as Steve Bruce continues to work his magic on the cup draws, with Brentford the latest, whilst a win on Saturday would give Newcastle seven points from the opening four Premier League games as we head into an international break.

However, defeat to Burnley would leave Newcastle on four points from four and a tough schedule up next – Man Utd, Wolves, Everton, Southampton and Chelsea.

Newcastle United have given us a few clues as to availability on Saturday, releasing a gallery of images featuring the squad training on Thursday.

The players we spotted were:

Wilson, ASM, Elliot Anderson, Schar, Dummett, Hendrick, Lascelles, Saivet, Joelinton, Hayden, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Almiron and Fernandez

In the text accompanying the images, the club stated: ‘Allan Saint-Maximin wasn’t risked at Rodney Parade while Jamaal Lascelles was also given a rest, but both trained at United’s Benton base two days before the visit of Sean Dyche’s side.’

As for Paul Dummett, the club appeared to make clear that he was working with coaches away from the main group, as he tries to get fully fit and injury free, not having played any first team football for nine months.

Seventeen year old Elliot Anderson continues to train with the first team squad after being on the bench at Newport.

This is how Newcastle United have lined up in the last couple of matches.

The Newcastle team v Newport:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Lewis, Shelvey, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Almiron, Carroll

The Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron

It looks like Thursday’s training session was optional, as a number of players didn’t feature in the training images, particularly some of those who played at Newport. Most notable of those missing from the training shots were Carroll, Shelvey, Lewis, Murphy, Sean Longstaff and Fraser.

Steve Bruce had already said Krafth picked up an injury on Wednesday night, so could be a doubt for Saturday availability.

