Opinion

Newcastle United to be top 3 after 9 games according to form guide – 1 point behind schedule

Eleven days before the 2020/21 Premier League season kicked off, fair to say the mood amongst Newcastle United fans wasn’t great.

At that point (1 September 2020), Mike Ashley hadn’t allowed a penny to be spent on transfer fees in this summer 2020 window.

Yet I wrote surprisingly upbeat article on Newcastle United.

It was surprising on a number of levels, mainly due to at that time no players had been bought (only Fraser and Gillespie in on frees, as well as the fact that I rarely find anything to be upbeat about whilst we are still stuck with Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Anyway, in my article on 1 September, I declared: ‘I have great news for all Newcastle United fans, we are destined to be in the top three by late November, if the form book holds up.’

Let me explain.

Here are nine results from the 2019/20 season:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 0 Brighton 0

Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Everton 2

Southampton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

That is five wins, three draws and one defeat from those nine games, 18 points from a possible 27. If those had been Newcastle’s first nine fixtures in 2019/20, the 18 points would have put Steve Bruce and his team third top of the Premier League.

One or two of you might have clicked by now but yes, the above are the first nine fixtures that Newcastle United have to start the 2020/21 season.

So ‘all’ Steve Bruce and his players needed to do was to repeat the same results in these nine games from last season.

The first four of these fixtures have produced seven points this season, putting Newcastle United ninth in the Premier League. However, that is a point down on these same four fixtures from last season when NUFC picked up eight points (wins at Spurs and West Ham, draws at home to Brighton and Burnley). Eight points would have put Newcastle United in sixth at the minute.

Fear not though. Newcastle United are surely in a great place to now repeat last season’s win over Manchester United.

With the likes of ASM and Wilson now firing, Newcastle are looking far better in terms of goal threat.

Whilst at the same time Man Utd only have three points and are sixteenth in the table, lost 3-1 at home to Palace and now that 6-1 thrashing suffered to Mourinho’s Spurs at Old Trafford.

This next match will also now see a dispirited Man Utd without Martial, following his red card.

Three points surely beckon to get Newcastle United back on track to be top three after nine games.

Indeed, after dispensing with the Mancs, if Brucey’s boys then go and win at Wolves in the following game, they would be then one point ahead of schedule, on the same fixture scores last season.

Newcastle were in the relegation zone after Steve Bruce’s first nine games last season, however, this time there is really no excuse.

The fixtures have fallen kindly this time and who knows where a bit more positivity on the pitch might take us…

You have read it here first, that is the effect a third Premier League home win (v Burnley) since 21 December 2019 can have on you!

