Opinion

Newcastle United takeover failure produces this serious hangover

There’s a lot of negativity and disillusionment at the moment, what’s new I ask you?

Those who have endured watching Newcastle United for a few decades will surely agree that there are varying degrees of lows and depressions, even following the better spells.

The Entertainers implosion and cup final defeats immediately spring to mind, then there’s the aborted European exploits.

Even after winning the European Fairs Cup, the only thing we have won of note in relatively modern times, the next season saw us eliminated in the cruellest of circumstances against R.S.C Anderlecht. I won’t even discuss the relegations.

Down to the nitty gritty then, the failed Newcastle United takeover followed by Steve Bruce’s NUFC this season. Well I have to say, everything seems wrong and compares to the worst seasons leading to relegation over previous decades.

This isn’t just about the popular theory that ‘lucky’ Steve Bruce is the reason for our failings, there are far more pressing reasons, notably the failed Newcastle United takeover and its aftermath. The hangover continues.

Here are a few other reasons why this could all end in tears:

Injuries are commonplace within the current regime, there’s a distinct lack of common sense when it comes to warning signs.

The players are a mixture of individual talents who have no pattern and are rapidly losing their shape, tactics are limited and goals are scarce.

The solidity in defence, engineered by Rafa Benitez, is starting to evaporate with individuals, who once looked excellent, starting to look vulnerable with mistakes in them.

Things feel wrong, forget the early points on the board and comparisons to last season, there is a culture of doom and gloom especially amongst the fans.

A good hammering is almost becoming a fact of life, almost tolerable, acceptable and something that excuses successfully smooth over.

A few of the better players have high expectations and you can sense their understandable demands for progression that we cannot give them.

No manager of note wants to work for Mike Ashley and that’s why we are stuck with Steve Bruce, a decent bloke who loves Newcastle (maybe not like us) but lacks top flight ability and can’t challenge Mike Ashley’s limited ambitions without repercussions.

We are only an injury or two away from disaster with very little cover in key positions. We remain one of our esteemed owner’s major gambles.

So there you have it, another season of poor football, a battle at the wrong end of the table and a manager that few people have confidence in.

Would I sack Steve Bruce, no I wouldn’t because the combination of negative factors would only get worse. Ultimately, who worth their salt, would be prepared to replace him. As things stand, we aren’t great but might just escape.

Heads up everyone, this can’t last forever, escape relegation this term and who knows what might happen in the close season.

In the meantime, that failed Newcastle United takeover feels like the morning after a good night on the drink.

