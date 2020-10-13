News

Newcastle United star leaves international squad for scan – Could miss Manchester United

Missing from the players getting on the place for Oslo was Jamal Lewis.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough revealing that the Newcastle United left-back will not be involved in Wednesday’s match against Norway.

The defender having played last Thursday in the dramatic penalty shootout win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, that takes Northern Ireland into an all or nothing play-off against Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the Euro 2020 finals nest summer.

Jamal Lewis then playing again on Sunday in the 1-0 home defeat to Austria.

Playing every minute of those two matches, some three and a half hours plus injury time, Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says the Newcastle United star is now heading for a scan instead of to Norway.

Some mixed messages from the Northern Ireland boss as on the one hand he says ‘it’s nothing to worry about’ but then adds that a scan on Lewis’ Achilles heel is something that Newcastle United were planning anyway.

Major questions have been asked about the injury record at Newcastle under Steve Bruce, allegations of players brought back from injury too early, whilst Martin Dubravka admitted that after picking up his heel injury, Steve Bruce and Newcastle United allowed him to train for a further three days before the pain became too much and he was sent at last for a scan. The net result Newcastle missing last season’s player of the year for between two and four months.

The sheer scale of the injuries has been a major concern under Bruce and here’s hoping they haven’t left it too late with Jamal Lewis.

At the very least, the fact he has gone for this scan instead of staying with Northern Ireland, must make him a major doubt for the Manchester United match in four days time.

Paul Dummett hasn’t played in the Premier League for nine months and is still on the way to full fitness, whilst Matt Ritchie is out injured, leaving Newcastle with few obvious replacements if Jamal Lewis doesn’t make it.

Javier Manquillo has filled in on the left but has struggled there recently and anyway, we need him on the right where he is clearly the best option at the club.

Ian Baraclough:

“The only one who isn’t travelling is Jamal Lewis.

“He’s gone to have a scan on his ongoing Achilles niggle but it’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s improving.

“He mightn’t be able to play the two games so quickly, so it’s something I felt Newcastle had in mind for the player anyway.”

It will be interesting to see if Fabian Schar starts a third international match in a week tonight away against Germany. Whilst Miguel Almiron and Paraguay are set to face Venezuela.

NEWCASTLE UNITED INTERNATIONALS – FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday 7 October

Switzerland 1 Croatia 2

Fabian Schar played 76 minutes of this friendly and appeared to have no issues with his shoulder before being subbed late on. Schar the sixth Swiss substitution as they then face games against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

Thursday 8 October

Scotland 0 Israel 0 AET (Scotland win 5-3 on penalties)

Ryan Fraser came on in the 84th minute but didn’t take one of the shootout penalties.

Scotland now play away to Serbia on 12 November to decide who qualifies for the 2020 European Championship finals that will take place in June and July 2021.

Slovakia 0 Republic of Ireland 0 AET (Slovakia win 4-2 on penalties)

Jeff Hendrick played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as the Republic of Ireland were eliminated after a poor match. Although the visitors did have the best of the chances that were created.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Northern Ireland 1 AET (Northern Ireland win 4-3 on penalties)

Jamal Lewis played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as Northern Ireland triumphed. They will now host host Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the Euro finals next summer.

Russia 1 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth started for Sweden today and played the opening 45 minutes before being subbed at the break with Sweden leading 1-0 in Russia. Sweden eventually winning 2-1.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off

Paraguay 2 v Peru 2

An entertaining game and Miguel Almiron in great form, Romero’s two goals earning Paraguay a draw in this World Cup qualifier. The Newcastle player eventually subbed in the seventh minute of injury time, departing on a cart, with hopefully just cramp, although fears it could be a muscle injury (***A later update said that it was a minor injury and Almiron was back training with the squad).

However, the big talking point was a horrific elbow to the face of Almiron in the first half. The Newcastle player’s persistence catching an opponent in possession, his determined run ended on the edge of the box as the last defender launched a horrific assault on Miguel Almiron (watch it HERE), his elbow full to the face and knocking the Paraguayan attacking player to the floor. The Peru defender immediately putting his head in his hands as he realised what he had done, only for the referee to amazingly only give a yellow, to the astonishment of both teams.

Saturday 10 October

Spain 1 Switzerland 0

Fabian Schar played the full 90 minutes in this narrow Nations League defeat.

A good defensive performance that helped restrict Spain to only two efforts on target in the 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, that good work completely outdone by Yann Sommer. The Switzerland keeper attempting a daft short pass which was intercepted by former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino and he set up Mikel Oyarzabal for an easy finish in the 14th minute.

Sunday 11 October

Scotland 1 Slovakia 0

Ryan Fraser started the game and played 85 minutes as the second striker, his seventh game for club and country in the past month, as he reaches full fitness.

Scotland are now unbeaten (five wins and two draws) in over a year and the Newcastle star was named man of the match after this latest victory. The win putting them top of their Nations League group.

Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0

Once again the Republic of Ireland struggled to create chances, only two on target all night.

A decent game for Jeff Hendrick who worked hard but effectively two teams cancelling each other out in this goalless draw. After 90 minutes on Sunday and 120 minutes on Thursday, interesting to see if Hendrick is given a rest on Wednesday ahead of Newcastle United meeting Man Utd on Saturday night.

Croatia 2 Sweden 1

Emil Krafth remained on the bench for this Nations League defeat.

Northern Ireland 0 Austria 1

A case of after the Lord Mayor’s show for Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis and his Northern Ireland teammates.

Only one effort on target for the team in the 90 minutes as they clearly were feeling the effects of that dramatic penalty shootout win in Sarajevo that took them to that final play-off on 12 November against Slovakia, for a place in the 2020 Euro finals next summer.

Just like Hendrick above, after 90 minutes on Sunday and 120 minutes on Thursday, interesting to see if Jamal Lewis is given a rest on Wednesday ahead of Newcastle United meeting Man Utd on Saturday night.

Tuesday 13 October

Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Wednesday 14 October

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

