News

Newcastle United star is the long pass king – Tops Premier League table

Saturday night was made for Jonjo Shelvey.

Two teams where the midfield weren’t trying to run the ball, instead relying mainly on the long ball.

Everybody knows that Burnley will knock it long, it is what they do.

With Ashley Barnes rejoining Chris Wood up front, getting it into the big men was obviously their one and only plan.

As for Newcastle United, hitting it long was also a significant part of their plan, lucky for NUFC that they also had the option of just giving the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin and hoping he would produce something on his own, which to be fair was pretty much the entire Steve Bruce attacking plan (giving the ball to ASM) last season.

Against Burnley, luckily ASM was on fire, scoring the first goal out of nothing and then making the second from a sprint past his marker and putting it on a plate for Callum Wilson.

When it came to long ball passing, obviously a bit more difficult for NUFC as they didn’t have two big lumps to hit up front (Andy Carroll not on the pitch), so a bit more difficult to find targets with a long ball.

A new set of stats shows the long ball stats from the weekend.

The table shows Premier League players with most accurate long passes in this latest round of PL fixtures and has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Jonjo Shelvey at the very top with nine accurate long passes against Burnley.

One of the bonuses of having Fabian Schar back on the pitch is also seen here, able to bring and play the ball out of defence, the Swiss defender hitting four accurate long passes of his own.

No surprise to see Burnley players featuring so strongly in this table, three of them with a combined 17 accurate long passes. Not quite so difficult to do when the likes of Barnes and Wood are going to win the vast majority of balls in the air, no matter what their quality.

