News

Newcastle United set to name this 25 man PL squad – Two options remain for outcasts

The Newcastle United squad is now sorted for the first half of the 2020/21 season.

At 5pm on Friday (16 October) night, the transfer window closed between Premier League clubs and EFL clubs.

This means no more incoming deals (permanent or loans) can be made by Newcastle United until the next transfer window in 2021.

Newcastle could still have bought, sold and loaned with Championship, League One and League Two clubs up to Friday 16 October, but no business involving senior players happened either in or out.

The closest was Rolando Aarons, with it reported that only paperwork not done in time prevented a move to Huddersfield Town on Friday.

For their Premier League squads, clubs are able to name three goalkeepers and up to 22 outfield players in their PL squad (with Under 21 players such as Rodrigo Vilca, Matty Longstaff and Elliot Anderson additional to that senior 25 man squad).

So this is how the 25 man Premier League Newcastle United squad looks after this 2020 last remaining transfer window for possible incoming players closed with the EFL.

GOALKEEPERS

Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie

RIGHT-BACKS

Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin

LEFT-BACKS

Dummett, Lewis

CENTRE-BACKS

Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark

WINGERS / ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Fraser

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Hendrick

STRIKERS

Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll, Wilson

The above 25 man Newcastle United squad will mean that Lazaar, Aarons, Saivet and Atsu are not included.

Always a small chance maybe that if Dwight Gayle isn’t going to be fit until well after the new year, that Atsu or even Saivet could still be included in the official squad, but even if either were included, very difficult to see them making any matchday squad.

To fans, it seems totally bizarre that a situation happens where players and clubs end up still locked together, when those players aren’t allowed to play any football for them, no matter what.

You would think that both parties would do absolutely everything / anything to ensure a move, permanent or temporary, happens. So that the player(s) can play football and Newcastle United save at least some money. Saivet, Aarons, Atsu and Lazaar might not be good enough for the Premier League but every player has their level and they could have contributed at another club in the coming months.

As it stands, there appears to be only two very small and unlikely options left for these NUFC outcasts. The transfer window in Russia doesn’t end until later today (17 October), whilst the one in Portugal is open until 25 October. Those countries could still take players from the Premier League but English clubs can no longer bring players in.

Difficult though to see your average Portuguese club being able to pay even a sizeable fraction of the wages of players such as Saivet and Atsu.

