Newcastle United reported to have signed with Castore to end 11 years with PUMA

Friday brings news that Newcastle United have allegedly signed up with Castore.

Sportscal reporting that a deal has been agreed for the emerging kit manufacturer to take over at St James Park as from the start of the 2021/22 season.

If the report is on the money, it would end NUFC’s 11 year relationship with PUMA.

Castore became the new Rangers kit supplier as from this season and after their experiences with Mike Ashley, there were many worries from Rangers fans that Ashley was secretly in control of Castore.

However, the company have repeatedly insisted that the Newcastle United owner has no connection with them.

These reports of Newcastle United allegedly now being Castore’s first signed up English club, have predictably sent the conspiracy theorists into overdrive north of the border.

After all, what are the odds that it would be the only club owned by Mike Ashley to be signed up…?

SportCal claim that Newcastle have signed a long-term deal to produce the NUFC kits, in a deal reported to be worth around £5m a year.

