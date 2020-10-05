News

Newcastle United players on international duty – The full schedule

A number of Newcastle United players on international duty this time.

Added worries with the virus situation, members of the NUFC squad flying all over the world and spending a significant amount of time at close quarters with international teammates from numerous countries and clubs.

Then there will be yet another international break coming up after Newcastle play at Southampton, currently scheduled for Saturday 7 November.

There looks to be six Newcastle United players in total involved with their countries but we are yet to hear whether Fabian Schar is ok after that blow to the shoulder, the same one he’d had an operation on and had just come back from.

This schedule of internationals involves massive games for Fraser, Lewis and Hendrick.

They all have 2020 European Championships play-off matches and if any or all of them win on Thursday, they will play one-off play-off final games in the next international break (November) for a place at the finals.

Wednesday 7 October

Switzerland v Croatia (Fabian Schar) Friendly

Thursday 8 October

Scotland v Israel (Ryan Fraser) European Championships play-offs

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) European Championships play-off

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off

Friday 9 October

Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Saturday 10 October

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 11 October

Scotland v Slovakia (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Wales (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Croatia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Austria (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Tuesday 13 October

Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Wednesday 14 October

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

