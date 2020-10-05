Newcastle United players on international duty – The full schedule
A number of Newcastle United players on international duty this time.
Added worries with the virus situation, members of the NUFC squad flying all over the world and spending a significant amount of time at close quarters with international teammates from numerous countries and clubs.
Then there will be yet another international break coming up after Newcastle play at Southampton, currently scheduled for Saturday 7 November.
There looks to be six Newcastle United players in total involved with their countries but we are yet to hear whether Fabian Schar is ok after that blow to the shoulder, the same one he’d had an operation on and had just come back from.
This schedule of internationals involves massive games for Fraser, Lewis and Hendrick.
They all have 2020 European Championships play-off matches and if any or all of them win on Thursday, they will play one-off play-off final games in the next international break (November) for a place at the finals.
Wednesday 7 October
Switzerland v Croatia (Fabian Schar) Friendly
Thursday 8 October
Scotland v Israel (Ryan Fraser) European Championships play-offs
Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) European Championships play-off
Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off
Friday 9 October
Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier
Saturday 10 October
Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League
Sunday 11 October
Scotland v Slovakia (Ryan Fraser) Nations League
Republic of Ireland v Wales (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League
Croatia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League
Northern Ireland v Austria (Jamal Lewis) Nations League
Tuesday 13 October
Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League
Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier
Wednesday 14 October
Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League
Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League
Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly
Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League
Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League
