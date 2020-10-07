Player Ratings

Newcastle United player ratings from fans for 2020/21 Premier League so far

Below you will find the Newcastle United player ratings from fans for the 2020/21 Premier League so far.

Which Newcastle players have thrived, or not, since the season kicked off?

Only four PL games in but what do the Newcastle United player ratings tell us?

Each game we ask Newcastle fans to give us their ratings on every player, a collective result for all players from the overall supporter voting.

Newcastle have kicked off with two wins, a draw and one defeat.

Here are the average marks for each player from these four games, we have only used ratings from games players have started (sub appearances are difficult to compare like for like with those who start, as some subs may play only a minute or two etc.) and how many starts is in brackets after each NUFC player.

7.0 Emil Krafth (1)

6.7 Fabian Schar (1)

6.6 Karl Darlow (4)

6.3 Callum Wilson (4)

6.1 Joelinton (2)

6.1 Allan Saint-Maximin (3)

5.7 Javier Manquillo (3)

5.5 Federico Fernandez (4)

5.5 Jamal Lewis (3)

5.5 Isaac Hayden (4)

5.1 Jeff Hendrick (1)

4.8 Miguel Almiron (1)

4.7 Jamaal Lascelles (3)

4.7 Jonjo Shelvey (4)

4.5 Andy Carroll (2)

4.1 Matt Ritchie (1)

Leaving aside Krafth and Schar who have only made one start (Burnley), a game in which pretty much every player got a decent mark in a 3-1 win, I would say four players probably stand out.

Karl Darlow (6.6) has came in and made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper so far.

Whilst Callum Wilson (6.3) has four goals and an assist in his four starts.

Allan Saint-Maximin (6.1) was good against West Ham and excellent against Burnley – but his average was significantly battered by the 1.8 fans rated him for the very poor half hour he spent on the pitch against Brighton before subbed off.

He has only started these last two Premier League matches and hasn’t been exactly a stand out or threatened the goal…but Joelinton (6.1) has at least shown some signs of improvement against Tottenham and Burnley.

