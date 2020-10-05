News

Newcastle United Official Statement – Rodrigo Vilca signs for ‘undisclosed fee’

Rodrigo Vilca has signed for an ‘undisclosed fee’, joining NUFC.

A Newcastle United Official Statement on Monday afternoon confirming the deal.

The 21 year old attacking midfielder joining from Deportivo Municipal.

Newcastle United Official Statement:

Newcastle United can confirm the signing of 21-year-old Rodrigo Vilca from Peruvian top flight side Deportivo Municipal.

The Lima-born midfielder has put pen to paper on a four-year contract and will initially join up with the Magpies’ under-23 side.

Vilca has scored twice in ten appearances in the Peruvian Primera División this season, and the Magpies have paid an undisclosed fee to bring him to the Little Benton Academy.

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, the youngster said: “At the beginning, I could not believe the opportunity to jump directly from Peru to a Premier League club. The process had a lot of phases, with all this Covid disaster, so it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I have cried with emotion, not once but several times, because there have been different milestones. At times I have been tense, but now i am very happy and I hope to have a long and successful time in Newcastle.

“It seems a very nice city, the hotel has a very nice view (of the Tyne and Millennium bridges) and I hope to train as soon as possible now. I don’t want to lose time – I want to be ready!”.

Chris Hogg, Newcastle United’s lead player development coach for the under-23 side​, added: “We’re delighted to have Rodrigo here. He’s an exciting attacking player, and we’ll be hoping to see that attacking ability.

“We’ll be looking to give him the opportunity to improve with us and be a part of Newcastle United’s future.”

