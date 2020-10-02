Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United official statement – Elias Sorensen moves to Holland

A Newcastle United official statement on Friday morning has confirmed that Elias Sorensen has moved to Holland.

The 21 year old Danish striker heading to Dutch second tier club Almere City on a year’s loan.

Scoring 20 goals at reserve team level in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals haven’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully a year in Holland will help Elias Sorensen fulfil his potential.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Danish striker Elias Sørensen has joined Dutch side Almere City on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old forward, who has represented Denmark at under-21 level, will link up with the Black Sheep who compete in Eerste Divisie, Netherland’s second tier of league football, for the duration of the 2020/21 season.

The Danish youngster made his senior debut for the Magpies in their 2019/20 Premier League Asia Trophy campaign in China and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Newcastle’s under-23 side a further season ago.

Sørensen was named on the bench for two of United’s FA Cup fixtures last term, a 1-1 draw at Rochdale in the third round followed by a stalemate against Oxford United at St. James’ Park.’

