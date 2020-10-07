News

Newcastle United official announcement – Update on Fabian Schar injury/fitness

Fabian Schar injured his shoulder in the home defeat to Tottenham on 15 July 2020.

After that 3-1 defeat, the Swiss defender was then scanned and found to need an operation and significant injury recovery time afterwards.

After a brief substitute appearance against Newport last Wednesday, Fabian Schar made his first Premier League start in over 11 weeks on Saturday against Burnley.

With Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett all injured, Steve Bruce left with little choice but to start the centre-back alongside Federico Fernandez.

It didn’t take long for the defender’s shoulder to be tested, taking a crashing fall on it in the first half. Fabian Schar had treatment on and then off the pitch before returning to the action.

However, ten minutes into the second half he was subbed, with Emil Krafth playing as an emergency centre-back and Javier Manquillo coming on at right-back.

Steve Bruce said after that win over Burnley, that Fabian Schar would have a scan but with no update from the club, Schar provided his own on Tuesday.

Back with the 🇨🇭team pic.twitter.com/xkHX9wOP83 — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) October 6, 2020

Now belatedly Newcastle United have caught up, the club making an official announcement at 6pm on Wednesday saying that the NUFC defender had ‘been assessed’ on his injury and allowed to join the Switzerland squad.

Nothing like leaving it late, with the Swiss national team set to play at home to Croatia tonight (Wednesday) with a 7.45pm kick-off, then away against Spain on Saturday, before away again against Germany next Tuesday.

No team announced yet but we will confirm later whether Fabian Schar is in the starting eleven tonight for Switzerland against Croatia.

***Schar was indeed named in the starting eleven for Switzerland v Croatia.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Fabian Schär has been assessed following the injury he suffered during Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Burnley, and has now linked up with the Switzerland national team for three fixtures over the next few days.

The 28-year-old defender – making his first Premier League appearance since injuring his shoulder against Tottenham in July – had to be substituted in the 55th minute of the weekend’s win after landing awkwardly.

However, he has trained with his national team this week and is in contention to play in Wednesday’s friendly against Croatia.

Schär’s Rossocrociati then take on Spain in Madrid on Saturday and Germany in Köln next Tuesday, both in the UEFA Nations League.’

