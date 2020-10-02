News

Newcastle United official announcement: Successful Matt Ritchie surgery and estimated recovery

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday afternoon has confirmed that Matt Ritchie has undergone surgery.

The winger injured on Sunday when playing as an emergency left-back in the 1-1 draw at Spurs.

A collision, not a foul, with a Spurs player leaving Matt Ritchie in serious discomfort on the ground.

The club says that the player had the surgery in London today, the procedure on his acromioclavicular joint.

The initial thoughts of the Newcastle United medical team were that the injury was very similar to that suffered by Fabian Schar, also against Spurs, back in July.

Newcastle United are reckoning on around two months out for Matt Ritchie.

Fabian Schar returned to action for the first time on Wednesday, he had been out of action for 11 weeks.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie has undergone a successful operation on the injury he suffered in the second half of last weekend’s draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old had surgery on his acromioclavicular joint (AC joint) in London on Friday.

Following the operation, the player is now likely to be sidelined for around two months.’

