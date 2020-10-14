News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Allan Saint-Maximin signs new enhanced deal

Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new contract.

On Wednesday night a Newcastle United Official Announcement confirming the news.

The club saying that Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new enhanced contract that takes him up to the end of June 2026 when he will be 29 years old.

The news of the six year deal for the French winger was broken earlier today by The Mail.

Three months ago back in July, that same newspaper reported that Allan Saint-Maximin was disappointed he was still on £36,000 a week, less than what some NUFC players were earning who never or rarely played.

The 23 year old thinking he should have been rewarded for his form last season.

Hopefully this new deal ticks all the boxes.

Steve Bruce has still only won one Premier League match when ASM hasn’t started.

Newcastle winning 12 of 26 when Allan Saint-Maximin is in the starting eleven, only one of sixteen when he hasn’t been.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new, improved contract with the club which will keep him at St. James’ Park until 2026.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League since he joined the Magpies from Nice in the summer of 2019.

He scored a fine goal then brilliantly set up Callum Wilson for another in United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in their last match, while his performances last season saw him nominated for the Premier League EA Sports Player of the Month Award for June.

A former France under-21 international, Saint-Maximin is a firm favourite with the Newcastle United supporters for his thrilling style of play and his work off the pitch, which has seen him lend his support to the Newcastle West End Food Bank.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Saint-Maximin explained that his relationship with head coach Steve Bruce had been a big factor in his decision, along with head of recruitment Steve Nixon.

And he added:

“I’ve played for a lot of clubs – Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it’s my home. The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch.

“Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it’s my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

“Every club I’d been before, the fans loved me – but not like the Newcastle fans. That’s really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I’m really happy.”

And Steve Bruce added:

“We’re absolutely delighted that he’s committed his future here. We’re delighted to be keeping him – and he’s delighted to be staying.

“I’m sure the supporters will be delighted with the news.

“He’s had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he’s got the talent to do it.”

