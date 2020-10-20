News

Newcastle United Official Announcement: 25 man Premier League squad named

A Newcastle United Official Announcement on Tuesday afternoon has confirmed the players in the 25 man Premier League squad.

Every Premier League club having to name three goalkeepers and up to 22 outfield players, who are the only(*) ones allowed to play in league matches until the next transfer window in January.

As well as this 25 man senior squad, (*) those qualifying as under 21 players such as Matty Longstaff, are additional to the senior squad and can also play.

No real surprises, with Rolando Aarons, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Christian Atsu excluded.

Steve Bruce including players such as Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie who are long-term injured and who could even potentially not be available before January.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United have named their 25-man squad for the first half of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The international and domestic transfer windows have now closed, meaning all Premier League clubs had to submit their final squads to the league on Tuesday.

Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie are both included for the Magpies, with the club hopeful that they will have recovered from their respective injuries before January, when clubs can resubmit their 25-man squads.

Missing out on the squad are Christian Atsu, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Selecting the squad is always difficult because you know you have to leave people out. With all the players, they’re professionals and they want to play week in, week out.

“With the players we’ve brought in, it makes it even tougher but it’s a decision you have to make.

“Those who aren’t involved will continue to train and keep themselves right and once we hit December and January, we hope we can get them fixed up with clubs.”

Matty Longstaff is under the age of the age of 21 and so does not need to named in the 25-man squad.

Senior players Florian Lejeune, Yoshinori Muto and Freddie Woodman are out on loan for the season.

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season is: 1 Martin Dúbravka 2 Ciaran Clark 3 Paul Dummett 4 Matty Longstaff* 5 Fabian Schär 6 Jamaal Lascelles 7 Andy Carroll 8 Jonjo Shelvey 9 Joelinton 10 Allan Saint-Maximin 11 Matt Ritchie 12 Dwight Gayle 13 Callum Wilson 14 Isaac Hayden 15 Jamal Lewis 16 Jeff Hendrick 17 Emil Krafth 18 Federico Fernández 19 Javier Manquillo 21 Ryan Fraser 22 DeAndre Yedlin 23 Jacob Murphy 24 Miguel Almirón 26 Karl Darlow 29 Mark Gillespie 36 Sean Longstaff​​

* Under-21

