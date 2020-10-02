News

Newcastle United Live TV matches – Wolves and Everton moved

Two more Newcastle United Live TV matches have been announced.

Newcastle had been due to play Wolves away on Saturday 24 October but that game at Molineux is now a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday 25 October.

Whilst the home game with Everton is moved from Saturday 31 October to Sunday 1 November at a 2pm kick-off.

Both games are on Sky Sports and I assume these are part of the original contracted selection of live TV matches.

With no doubt all others in October and some way beyond, also set to be announced as accessible by live TV coverage by some means.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Any further details regarding televised fixtures or rescheduled Newcastle matches will be confirmed in due course.


