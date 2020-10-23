News

Newcastle United Live TV matches in November – 2 chosen for ‘normal’ live TV and 1 PPV

Two more Newcastle United Live TV matches have been announced on Friday.

These are the live TV selections for November 2020.

Newcastle had been due to play Southampton away on Saturday 7 November but that game at St Mary’s is now a 8pm kick-off on Friday 6 November, to be shown on Sky Sports.

Whilst the home game with Chelsea stays on Saturday 21 November but now has a 12.30pm kick-off.

With no announcement from Newcastle United, this info comes via Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Meanwhile, in their announcement, the official Premier League site says: ‘Additional broadcast selections will be announced in due course’…

So we can only assume that Crystal Palace away, currently scheduled Saturday 28 November will be pay per view.

Surely they can’t keep that price for PPV games at £14.95 a pop, can they?

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sun 1 November

Newcastle v Everton (2pm) Sky Sports – Not PPV

Fri 6 November

Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports – Not PPV

Sat 21 November

Newcastle v Chelsea (12.30pm) BT Sport – Not PPV

Sat 28 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) – PPV?

