Newcastle United Live TV matches in November – 2 chosen for ‘normal’ live TV and 1 PPV
Two more Newcastle United Live TV matches have been announced on Friday.
These are the live TV selections for November 2020.
Newcastle had been due to play Southampton away on Saturday 7 November but that game at St Mary’s is now a 8pm kick-off on Friday 6 November, to be shown on Sky Sports.
Whilst the home game with Chelsea stays on Saturday 21 November but now has a 12.30pm kick-off.
With no announcement from Newcastle United, this info comes via Sky Sports and BT Sport.
Meanwhile, in their announcement, the official Premier League site says: ‘Additional broadcast selections will be announced in due course’…
So we can only assume that Crystal Palace away, currently scheduled Saturday 28 November will be pay per view.
Surely they can’t keep that price for PPV games at £14.95 a pop, can they?
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Sun 1 November
Newcastle v Everton (2pm) Sky Sports – Not PPV
Fri 6 November
Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports – Not PPV
Sat 21 November
Newcastle v Chelsea (12.30pm) BT Sport – Not PPV
Sat 28 November
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) – PPV?
