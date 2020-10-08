News

Newcastle United internationals : Bad start on Wednesday – 3 massive Thursday matches

A number of Newcastle United players on international duty ahead of the next Premier League match against Man Utd.

Added worries with the virus situation, members of the NUFC squad flying all over the world and spending a significant amount of time at close quarters with international teammates from numerous countries and clubs.

Then there will be yet another international break coming up after Newcastle play at Southampton, currently scheduled for Saturday 7 November.

First up in this latest schedule of Newcastle United internationals though, was Fabian Schar.

The centre-back thankfully not having any lasting issues from being forced off on Saturday when during the win over Burnley, he had a crashing fall on the same shoulder he has just recovered from an operation on.

Starting in a three man defence, Fabian Schar had the rare experience of playing in front of fans.

There were 5,000 fans at the match, mostly Swiss and also a small number of Croatian fans present, providing an excellent atmosphere, UEFA virus regulations allowing 30% of capacity to be filled, so long as local restrictions don’t prevent it.

A competitive friendly saw Gavranovic give Switzerland a 31st minute lead, only for Brekalo to equalise just before the break.

On 67 minutes Croatia got the winner, Pasalic with the goal, then nine minutes later Fabian Schar was subbed.

No apparent problems with his shoulder though, appearing to be simply the case of looking after players, Schar the sixth player to be subbed as Switzerland face Nations League matches against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United internationals continue on Thursday, Emil Krafth’s Sweden taking on Russia.

However, all eyes on Fraser, Lewis and Hendrick. They all have 2020 European Championships play-off matches and if any or all of them win on Thursday, they will then play one-off play-off final games in the next international break (November) for a place at the finals.

Those must win games tonight are:

Scotland v Israel (Ryan Fraser)

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick)

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis)

NEWCASTLE UNITED INTERNATIONALS – FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday 7 October

Switzerland 1 Croatia 2

Fabian Schar played 76 minutes of this friendly and appeared to have no issues with his shoulder before being subbed late on. Schar the sixth Swiss substitution as they then face games against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

Thursday 8 October

Scotland v Israel (Ryan Fraser) European Championships play-offs

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) European Championships play-off

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off

Friday 9 October

Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Saturday 10 October

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 11 October

Scotland v Slovakia (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Wales (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Croatia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Austria (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Tuesday 13 October

Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Wednesday 14 October

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

