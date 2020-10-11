Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United interested in January move for Ryan Christie – report

Ryan Christie is a target for Newcastle United in the next transfer window, according to reports on Sunday morning.

The 25 year old attacking midfielder has two goals and four assists already in the league for Celtic this season, having made seven starts.

Last season he caught the eye when scoring 19 goals across all competitions for the Glasgow club.

Neil Lennon and Celtic have been trying to get the Scottish international to sign a new extended contract as his current ends in 20 months time (June 2022).

However, Ryan Christie has knocked back the idea of signing a new deal in the near future, leading to fears for Celtic fans that the player will follow his friends and former Celtic teammates, Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney, down to England.

Today’s report in the Scottish Sun says that as well as Newcastle United, Burnley and Nice are also interested in a January move for Ryan Christie, they have been to watch him and according to the report value him at £10m.

As far back as 2014, the media in Scotland reported interest from Newcastle United when Ryan Christie was a 19 year old making his name with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. However, he ended up signing for Celtic in 2015.

This summer of course has seen a shift, at least temporarily, for Newcastle to target more local players from the UK and Ireland. All five senior signings (Hendrick, Fraser, Wilson, Gillespie and Lewis) falling into that category.

Ryan Christie currently finds himself having to isolate and miss out on 14 days of football with Scotland and Celtic, including missing the game against Rangers next weekend.

When with the Scottish squad, Stuart Armstrong tested positive for the virus. Despite neither Ryan Christie nor Kieran Tierney having tested positive, they have been judged to have been in close contact.

The three Scotland teammates have played PlayStation together but the players insisting that they followed social distancing rules and used separate consoles.

