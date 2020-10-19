News

Newcastle United Fans Foodbank total passes £19,000 after fans boycotted Man Utd PPV

As more and more fans boycotted the outrageous £14.95 pay per view charge for the Newcastle v Man U match on Saturday night, more and more money was raised by the Newcastle United Fans Foodbank.

Newcastle supporters invited to pay their £14.95 (or any amount) to a deserving local cause, rather than further feed the greed of the Premier League clubs and broadcasters.

By Saturday the figure donated to the Newcastle United Fans Foodbank was £5,000.

By Sunday that had risen to £16,000.

Now on Monday, Newcastle United Fans Foodbank have revealed that figure has now went past £19,000!

Newcastle United Fans Foodbank announcing via Twitter:

It’s £19,000 and still rising Rocket

Sadly, so is demand for food.

For context, the Newcastle West End Foodbank has fed 26,000 people since lockdown, the 1000 people it normally feeds weekly has risen and will rise again with furlough ending and winter

Please donate if you can.

That is the reality.

So if you can donate and help local people who are finding it tough, go HERE.

A lot of people struggling in these incredibly tough times and that makes the challenge all the more greater for Newcastle West End Foodbank, along with all other initiatives that the public are relying on to help see them through.

Newcastle West End Foodbank are getting it from both ends, increased demand for what they provide, then on the other hand one of their significant revenue generating streams suspended indefinitely.

The suspension of football fans going to matches in March 2020 didn’t only impact on Newcastle supporters and their ability to go to matches. It also brought a halt to fundraising and gathering of donations on a matchday outside St James Park.

Seven months later, there is still no sign of when fans will return to St James Park, nor when matchday collections can restart to help the Newcastle West End Foodbank, the previous matchday fundraising record having been an outstanding £5,800.

Fast forward to the present day and out of negativity can come massive positivity.

The announcement of a £14.95 pay per view charge to watch Newcastle United v Manchester United and other matches producing a massive (positive!) backlash from fans.

Please support the Newcastle West End Foodbank if you can with a donation by doing so HERE, or to find out how you can help in any other way, please go HERE.

