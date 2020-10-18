News

Newcastle United Fans announce record amount raised for Foodbank on Man Utd PPV day

A lot of people struggling in these incredibly tough times and that makes the challenge all the more greater for Newcastle West End Foodbank, along with all other initiatives that the public are relying on to help see them through.

Newcastle West End Foodbank are getting it from both ends, increased demand for what they provide, then on the other hand one of their significant revenue generating streams suspended indefinitely.

The suspension of football fans going to matches in March 2020 didn’t only impact on Newcastle supporters and their ability to go to matches.

It also brought a halt to fundraising and gathering of donations on a matchday outside St James Park.

Seven months later, there is still no sign of when fans will return to St James Park, nor when matchday collections can restart to help the Newcastle West End Foodbank, the previous matchday fundraising record having been an outstanding £5,800.

Fast forward to the present day and out of negativity can come massive positivity.

The announcement of a £14.95 pay per view charge to watch Newcastle United v Manchester United and other matches had predictably produced a massive backlash from fans.

However, some Newcastle United supporters have turned it into a huge positive, asking people to consider donating that £14.95 pay per view price to the foodbank instead.

Ahead of Saturday and the match, an incredible £5,000 had been raised.

Even better news and very incredible, the NUFC Fans Foodbank have announced that thanks to a surge of cash on Saturday, a massive £16,000 now raised overall, almost three times the previous matchday record outside St James Park.

Over 1,000 people contributing some £11,000 on Saturday towards that record £16,000 total (so far…).

Please support the Newcastle West End Foodbank if you can with a donation by doing so HERE, or to find out how you can help in any other way, please go HERE.

