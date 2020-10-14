Opinion

Newcastle United fan asks Mike Ashley when he will return his money taken 7 months ago

Am I the only person who is getting concerned about the total lack of information from Mike Ashley and Newcastle United regarding the return of our season ticket money.

On the 25th of March 2020, Mike Ashley / Newcastle United took £562 out of my account by direct debit, in return for a 2020/2021 season ticket.

This would allow me to attend 19 home games at St James Park.

Yet here we are in seven months later in mid-October and after Saturday’s game against Manure and the following home match against the Toffees, we will have missed over 20% of this season’s home games.

Yet no one has informed me when or how I will be refunded the £29.58 x 4 matches = £118.32 I will be owed by 1 November 2020.

Mike Ashley and Newcastle United know full well I’m not allowed in to watch any of these games and with the lockdown restrictions getting more severe, it is all but impossible to see any fans being allowed to attend until sometime in 2021 at the earliest.

On 28 December Newcastle will play (Liverpool) their eighth home Premier League match of the season and on 2 January 2021 we are due to play Leicester at St James Park, so that’s virtually half the season almost certainly forfeited.

On top of this, the club now has the audacity to want to be part of charging me £14.95 to watch a game on TV that I’ve already gave them nearly £30 for some seven months ago to watch it live and I’ve heard nothing about since.

We all know Penfold avoids public announcements but surely the fans who supported the club financially should be treat with a little bit of common courtesy and be informed what the club’s stance is on refunding this cash that they have stashed in the Fat Controller’s piggy bank.

If we were a small, lower tier club such as Carlisle, or even the Mackems, then I would gratefully let them keep the money to help them stay afloat in such precarious financial times.

However, the Premier League clubs are still rolling in cash from their sponsors and TV partners and they don’t need to keep their loyal fans’ cash.

Over the 20 clubs there must be many thousands in similar positions but I have seen no news on any repayment plans.

We want our money back.

