Newcastle United deadline day transfer failed because paperwork filed 120 seconds too late

It looked like Rolando Aarons could at last get a permanent move away from St James Park.

The winger having just over eight months of his five year contract at Newcastle United remaining but with no chance of playing any football.

Rolando Aarons, along with the likes of Christian Atsu, Achraf Lazaar and Henri Saivet, facing the prospect of being excluded from NUFC’s official 25 man Premier League squad, unless he got a deadline day move.

On Thursday, The Mail reported that Rolando Aarons had been in talks with Huddersfield Town and a deal was believed to be imminent.

The Championship club were in the process of selling striker Karlan Grant to West Brom and it was reported that the Terriers were set to use a small part of that cash to finance a deal for the Newcastle winger.

Then on Friday afternoon, Rolando Aarons was in Huddersfield and the local (Yorkshire) media reported talks at an advanced stage.

The report adding that the Terriers were waiting for Karlan Grant’s transfer to West Brom to be confirmed before then committing to a deal for Rolando Aarons.

Grant’s £15m move to West Brom went through on Thursday, so what could possibly go wrong?

Well on Saturday morning The Mail have revealed what exactly did go wrong with Rolando Aarons joining Huddersfield Town.

After Rolando Aarons completing his medical, a deal agreed between the two clubs, the player agreeing personal terms…

The newspaper reporting that we ended up with ‘no deal; because the ‘Premier League and EFL refused to sanction the switch because the relevant forms were sent at 5.02pm’, two minutes after the deadline for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs.

One thing I definitely don’t understand is when The Mail go on to say ‘there appears little hope of having the deal resurrected’, well the next transfer window is only just over a couple of months around the corner, so why wouldn’t all parties want the Rolando Aarons deal to still happen in January 2021?

