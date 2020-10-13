News

Newcastle United bottom of this Premier League table – 22 percent accuracy

Newcastle United find themselves at the very bottom of this Premier League table so far.

A new report looking at the opening month of league matches and comparing teams for number of shots and shooting accuracy

The table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the Premier League clubs who have been the most accurate with their chances.

The table below shows that Newcastle United have had a total of 37 shots in their four Premier League matches and only 22% (eight) of them on target.

That compares to Leeds at the very top with 26 (58%) of their 45 shots on target.

It is a double problem really for Newcastle United, the number of shots in total and then the percentage of them on target.

Burnley and Villa have both played a game less in the stats above, only Sheffield United, West Brom and Palace (of the teams to play four matches) have had fewer shots and two of them are in the bottom four in the Premier League.

Nobody has had less than Newcastle’s eight on target, which is especially worrying when you consider that five of those came in the Burnley match. Against West Ham only two, none at all against Brighton, then only that ultra lucky penalty against Spurs.

Indeed, I would guess that most of the 37 shots Newcastle have had, weren’t from likely scoring positions. Whilst of the meagre eight on target, two were from the penalty spot.

Hopefully Newcastle will create more chances and score more goals as the season progresses because otherwise we are looking at another struggle. Steve Bruce has to ditch his usual negative tactics and give this team a chance to attack, especially now that as well as Allan Saint-Maximin in the team, we now have a likely goalscorer in Callum Wilson.

