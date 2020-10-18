Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Dale Thompson to give us his match ratings after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4.

Newcastle fluking a lead after two minutes as Shaw deflected a Krafth cross past De Gea.

Downhill from there though as Newcastle United sat so deep and defensive under Steve Bruce’s orders, so lucky to get to the final stages before the goals really started to flow.

Dale Thompson gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Karl Darlow – 9

Easily his best performance of the season, far more difficult saves to make than at Tottenham.

No chance with any of the four goals as Darlow was left badly exposed.

Man Utd had the most shots of any team in any Premier League game this season, Newcastle United always doing their best to help set records.

Ridiculous by Steve Bruce not to sub the keeper as he limped around for the final half an hour after colliding with Rashford, here’s hoping he hasn’t made his injury so much worse due to Bruce keeping him on.

Krafth – 3

I have absolutely no idea how the Swede is getting selected ahead of Manquillo.

Still yet to see anything that suggests he is Premier League level.

Was at fault for Man Utd’s second and third goals and notable how much quicker and fitter the visitors looked in the final stages, compared to Krafth and most of his teammates.

Lewis – 4

When you are asked to defend for pretty much the entire 90 minutes it is a long shift.

Sometimes left short when Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t get back to help.

Man Utd able to cut through the midfield at will leaving the defence constantly under pressure, the penalty awarded against Lewis was beyond harsh.

Fernandez – 4

As usual, the best NUFC defender, although not much to brag about with that on Saturday night.

Man Utd repeatedly worked their way through the midfield and then into the box, some decent blocks and last ditch challenges but not a great night for Fernandez.

Lascelles – 4

A poor return into the team after sitting out Burnley.

No sign of any great captaincy / leadership, although with the Steve Bruce tactics it probably isn’t easy to lift his teammates.

Not great defensively and as usual his limitations when in possession there for all to see.

Hendrick – 2

I think we can all see now how he managed only nine goals and five assists in four Premier League seasons at Burnley.

The total fluke on opening day when he got the goal and assist at West Ham.

Shocking that he played instead of the likes of Almiron and Fraser.

Really poor and refuses to take any responsibility with the ball, always passing backwards. Feels like Bruce is keeping playing him to justify signing him.

Hayden – 5

Got a few tackles in and best of a bad bunch in midfield.

Bruce’s tactics of not allowing the Newcastle team to pressure the opposition, meant the NUFC players were sitting ducks as Man Utd were allowed to advance so far up the pitch before meeting the Newcastle midfield standing on the toes of their back four.

Another own goal decision by Steve Bruce to not sub Isaac Hayden when he damaged his hamstring before half-time, eventually forced to sub him four minutes into second-half, praying this hasn’t caused any long-term injury for this key player.

Shelvey – 5

Not great defensively and his lack of mobility always an issue.

Had a few decent moments going forward though. Played a key part in the opening goal after a rare surge up the pitch.

Then was picked out by a class ball from Schar in the second half and Shelvey put in an excellent low cross that was begging the likes of Wilson to get on the end of. As usual though in most cases, unable to dominate unless against weak opposition midfielders.

Saint-Maximin – 6

Great work to initiate the move that brought the Newcastle goal.

Made a handful of decent runs and provoked some cynical fouls from Man Utd.

Lack of help from those around him is a constant problem, as are the desperate tactics from Steve Bruce.

Became more and more subdued as the match progressed, the ultra defensive ‘plan’ form Buce doing absolutely no favours to flair players such as ASM.

Joelinton – 2

What can you say.

Contributed absolutely nothing and was shocking throughout.

The only thing in his defence is that Steve Bruce appears now to have him playing as a deep right-sided midfielder or even as an additional right-back at times.

Not sure what he is supposed to be doing and even worse, I don’t think the Brazilian does either.

Apart from giving the ball to ASM, Bruce’s only other attacking plan / out ball appeared to be having Joelinton wide right and Karl Darlow blasting the ball up to him. A woeful tactic and no surprise Newcastle had no joy with it.

Wilson – 5

Didn’t let his head go down despite a lonely 90 minutes up front.

Worked hard and retained possession well at times despite so outnumbered.

His one big chance saw a teasing ASM cross from the left, Wilson could only stretch and get a relatively weak shot on target but best he could do in the circumstances. Would have been a great predator’s goal but De Gea made a quality save.

A massive shame that Newcastle weren’t playing to their strengths last night. If Wilson had been supported by ASM, Fraser and Almiron and really pressed high this shaky Man Utd defence, the game could have been very different.

Subs:

Schar – 5

A bizarre substitution when Bruce could have put Hendrick in the middle and brought on Fraser or Almiron instead.

As it happens, Schar didn’t do too bad and picked out Shelvey’s right wing run with a brilliant 40 yard ball.

Fraser – 4

Was better than Joelinton but that didn’t take much.

Worked hard in his 20 minutes but struggled to make an impact with Newcastle sitting so deep.

Almiron N/A – Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

