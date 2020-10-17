Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Three late goals won the game for the visitors but in truth it was Newcastle United who very much rode their luck throughout.

Jamie Swan:

“Man Utd, vulnerable, low on confidence you say?

“Step forward the ex Man Ure Captain and his ‘team’.

“The kind of performance that would make you think that he was on a bung to lose to his big mates.

“We should’ve been at them from the first whistle and although we got a goal start there was only one team in it throughout.

“No chasing, no harrying, no bloody urgency!

“Very few tackles. The time and space given, the standing off the opposition!

“But nothing new and absolutely baffling. What on earth is his flipping plan?

“We have been panned many times by these down the years, but that was pathetic.

“How’s the bacon Brucey?

“Well it tastes like a sh.t sandwhich mate.”

David Punton:

“Well that was a depressing and dramatic end to the game. Total collapse.

“From 1-1 we have been tonked off the park.

“They were the better side. They have better players. They’ve done us.

“Man Utd came into this under pressure but they’ve exploited the flaws in Steve Bruce’s tactical set up and scored some very good goals.

“It had all started so well but as soon as Maguire nodded in the equaliser there was concern they had the upper hand.

“Penalty heroics from Darlow were a small bright spot in an otherwise bad night for the players.

“This is was the beginning of a tougher run of games and it’s a bad start.

“Seven points isn’t a bad haul at this stage but I still have nagging doubts about the way Bruce goes about things.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“Felt depressingly familiar.

“Like the Spurs game but we got the result we deserved.

“Too many parallels to 15/16 under McClaren.

“We have a decent enough group of players but a manager with no idea how to get the best of them.

“Worrying times.”

Billy Miller:

“Well I boycotted the game as I didn’t fancy enabling the Premier League by paying the £14.95.

“Followed some commentary though.

“Trust Maguire to come up with a goal after the couple of weeks he’s had.

“Ended up being a bit of a battering.

“I never had a good feeling about this one, despite it seeming like the best time to play them.

“I think this is game one of a really tough five game stretch.

“It’ll be interesting to see where we are after the other four.”

Paul Patterson:

“Ok, after a moderate performance against Burnley we quickly reverted to type.

“Oh and just look at the sitters.

“A shocker.”

Steve Hickey:

“I hate to say it but I half expected the result.

“A lot of people have said to me ‘great time to play them’.

“Sorry but I never try to shake hands with a bear who has a sore head.

“A true gap in class was evident even if the late goals flattered them.

“If ever you needed a reminder that a takeover is needed, this was it.

“Another struggle lies ahead.“

Nat Seaton:

“The stats don’t lie – the goal(s) were coming, it was only a matter of time.

“Not quite sure what Bruce’s negative tactics were trying to achieve other than to not lose even though we were at home to a pretty poor Manchester United team.

“But with our players you cannot defend for 90 minutes and not expect to concede and you have very little chance of scoring with the way we ‘attacked’ the game.

“Very poor all round, though I exclude Darlow from that as he did his very best to single handedly ‘save’ the game…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

