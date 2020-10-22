Opinion

‘Newcastle letting Ivan Toney leave, spending £40m Joelinton…hilarious!’ Brentford fans delirious

Fair to say that Ivan Toney is making a decent impression at Brentford.

Having brought in Ollie Watkins from Exeter and developed him into a very promising striker, he was sold to Villa for close to £30m and has scored three goals in four Premier League games already.

Spending £10m on Ivan Toney as a replacement, Brentford fans are now getting just a little bit excited.

Wednesday night saw Ivan Toney score the two goals that gave Brentford a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday, a third game in a row where he has scored twice.

Ivan Toney now has seven goals and is the Championship’s leading scorer, a goal every 71 minutes on average.

As you can see by the comments below, the Brentford fans are surprised at how good the new striker is looking.

The impression is of a centre-forward with an all round game, hold up play and very good at defending set-pieces as well for his time. Plus of course the goals.

Toney scored 40 goals in 63 League One starts (plus 13 sub appearances) and now appears to be making the step up to the Championship effortlessly.

Newcastle United sold Ivan Toney for around £500,000 two years ago and banked another £3m this summer due to a 30% part of the £10m Peterborough sold him for.

Brentford fans mocking Newcastle for then spending £40m on Joelinton as the Brazilian has scored two goals in 43 Premier League appearances.

Many of them make the point of Premier League clubs in general being wary of giving lower league players a chance. Wondering why no top tier club took a chance with Ivan Toney.

If the likes of Watkins and Benrahma succeed at Villa and West Ham, then that could help push further a change of opinion on that front.

Meanwhile, interesting to see what Ivan Toney does in the coming months and of course Newcastle will meet him and Brentford in two months time in the League Cup quarters…

Brentford fans comment via their Griffin Park message board:

‘Teams like Newcastle letting Ivan Toney leave and spending £40m Joelinton…it’s actually hilarious!

‘Ivan Toney is as good as Ollie Watkins, there I’ve said it.’

‘I’d say a better goal scorer. A natural #9.

The thing will be can he match/better Ollie‘s work rate and attitude?

£40m at this rate.’

‘I didn’t realise Ivan Toney was going to be this good.

Not just his goals his all round play is brilliant.’

‘This guy is just awesome, his hold up play is just going up and up a level every game, and if we can keep him fit he’s going to score a LOT of goals!!’

‘Ivan Toney reminds me a bit of one of my favourite ever strikers, Didier Drogba (and not just because of the ponytail).

He has a similar presence. Constant handful for defenders. A proper 9.

He can play off the shoulder and run in behind. He can drop deep and win the flick-ons. He will shoot from basically any position, too. Opposition just don’t know what to do with him because he is a very complete striker.

And to top it all off, he is so dangerous in their air from set pieces.’

‘What an absolute beast! Love a striker who has good feet and can win a header, f.ck knows what these Directors of Football do at Prem teams, how was he not picked up this Summer. What a bonus for us.’

‘I listen to [Peterborough owner] Darragh MacAnthony’s podcast and he was basically saying exactly the same thing.

He honestly can’t believe that a prem club didn’t make a serious enquiry about Toney.’

‘Looks the real deal. I was surprised to find out he’s 5ft10, assumed he was taller based on how much he wins in the air!’

‘I read somewhere that he won more headers in his own box from defending corners and free kicks than any other player in league one last season.’

‘A proper #9.

Ivan Toney’s all-round game…the link-up play, positioning etc.

Peterboro fans told us this one but he’s also brilliant in our box defending set pieces.

What a player!’

‘We’re now in the very realistic situation where we could have (different) strikers scoring 25+ goals for 3 years on the trot.

This is well and truly the best time in any of our lifetimes to be a Bees fan.’

‘Fair play to Peterborough.

They have done a great job developing him.’

‘What I love about this guy, apart from the obvious, is he is always encouraging his teammates.

What was he doing in League One?!’

‘Superb tonight – 2 goals but a complete performance. Could surpass Maupay and Watkins at this rate – seriously good.’

‘Wow.’

‘Have we somehow managed to get an upgrade on Watkins.’

‘I hadn’t seen much of him prior to him joining us so only really seen the clips of his goals.

Having now watched him a few times, Yes he’s a great finisher and has a strikers instinct but it’s his phenomenal work rate and intelligence and vision with his flicks and passes that I wasn’t aware of and they will have a huge impact on how we play.

love the fella already!’

‘See, there are a few things I don’t understand about football. A lot, actually. And now there’s another:

Why didn’t some club like Palace or Brighton go to Posh and offer them a straight £10m up front – if not last season, then certainly this summer?

I mean, there must have been lots of clubs watching him, his quality is blindingly obvious, he passes the “No D.ckheads” test and he’s obviously ambitious.

If nothing else, the fact that Bees were interested should have alerted them, so they could nip in like a tribe of hyenas stealing an antelope kill from a lone cheetah.

Bizarre.’

‘I think clubs can be overly cautious about signing from the lower leagues.

Hence the lack of a stampede for Ollie and Said (although we got our money in the end)’

‘And in the end, what is, say, £10m to even a lower PL club?’

‘Yes, they will come to regret letting us get him, for sure.’

