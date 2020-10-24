Opinion

Newcastle 4 Manchester City 3 – When we cheered Graeme Souness over Kevin Keegan – Video

The game ended Newcastle 4 Manchester City 3.

A crowd of 52,316 gathered at St James Park exactly 16 years ago today – 24 October 2004.

Another classic 4-3 Kevin Keegan match but he was the loser and Newcastle United the winners…

It was actually also the end of a brief honeymoon period for Graeme Souness.

Sir Bobby Robson had been shamefully sacked after two draws and two defeats in the first four Premier League games.

The appointment of Souness at the time, as astonishing as the announcement of Steve Bruce joining NUFC in 2019.

Graeme Souness had started with three wins and two draws in his first five Newcastle PL matches and this Newcastle 4 Manchester City 3 made it 14 points from 18.

However, things would swiftly slip away, as Newcastle United won only one more Premier League game in 2004, a run of six defeats, three draws and just the one victory (2-0 at Crystal Palace).

Any return of Kevin Keegan to St James Park is an emotional one and this one was no different 16 years ago today.

A thrilling second half with seven goals, Newcastle United leading 2-0 and 3-2 but needing a quality 89th Bellamy finish to win it.

Newcastle still retaining enough class in the likes of Shearer, Bellamy, Given and others that mitigated the impact of Graeme Souness, but it wasn’t to last…

Today in 2004

Newcastle United 4 Manchester City 3 Laurent Robert 49’

Alan Shearer 58’

Robbie Elliott 69’

Craig Bellamy 89’ (Shaun Wright-Phillips 64’, 77’)

(Robbie Fowler 67’)#NUFC pic.twitter.com/Yi9J1JZbLv — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) October 24, 2020

Newcastle United:

Given

Carr (Hughes 59)

Elliott

O’Brien

Bernard

Jenas

Butt

Bowyer

Robert (Milner 71)

Shearer

Bellamy (Shola Ameobi 90)

Goals:

Newcastle:

Robert 49, Shearer 58 pen, Elliott 69, Bellamy 89

Man City:

Goals:

Wright-Phillips 64 and 77, Fowler 67 pen

