Newcastle 3 Sunderland 2 : Exactly 15 years ago today – Video

The game ended Newcastle 3 Sunderland 2.

A crowd of 52,302 gathered at St James Park exactly 15 years ago today – 23 October 2005.

A surprisingly open derby match but one with the right result.

Michael Owen was watching from the stands as he had already picked up his first, but by no means, last injury of his time at St James Park.

However, it was another Graeme Souness signing who was to provide the key moment.

A lively match already, it really sparked with four goals inside seven minutes as we moved towards half-time.

Shay Given made some cracking saves, as did the Mackem keeper at the other end as well.

However, he (Davis in the Sunderland goal) could do nothing about the winner.

A free-kick in a central area almost 30 yards from goal, up stepped Emre in the 63rd minute to strike a beautiful free-kick over the wall and in off the right hand post.

Newcastle United:

Given

Carr

Boumsong

Taylor

Ramage

Solano (Clark 80)

Parker, Emre (Faye 81)

N’Zogbia

Shearer

Shola Ameobi (Chopra 79).

Goals:

Newcastle:

Ameobi 34, 37 Emre 63

Sunderland:

Goals: Lawrence 35, Elliott 41

