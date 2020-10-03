Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Watch official match highlights here incl all 3 NUFC goals
It ended Newcastle 3 Burnley 1.
A match where Allan Saint-Maximin bounced back to top form after a quiet opening to the season.
The French winger setting United up for the win with a fine individual goal on 14 minutes.
Then Steve Bruce went more defensive and invited Burnley on after the break, the visitors responding with a fine striker to equalise.
However, four minutes later and ASM had done the trick again.
Bursting past left-back Taylor, Newcastle’s MOTM crossed a superb low ball that Wilson couldn’t miss.
The NUFC centre-forward then making it four in four games with a cool penalty after Pope’s mistake and foul on Fraser.
Enjoy below.
Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle:
Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen
Burnley:
Westwood 61
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)
Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)
Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)
Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)
Referee: David Coote
Newcastle United:
Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)
Unused Subs:
Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron
Crowd: 00,000
