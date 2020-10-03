Videos

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Watch official match highlights here incl all 3 NUFC goals

It ended Newcastle 3 Burnley 1.

A match where Allan Saint-Maximin bounced back to top form after a quiet opening to the season.

The French winger setting United up for the win with a fine individual goal on 14 minutes.

Then Steve Bruce went more defensive and invited Burnley on after the break, the visitors responding with a fine striker to equalise.

However, four minutes later and ASM had done the trick again.

Bursting past left-back Taylor, Newcastle’s MOTM crossed a superb low ball that Wilson couldn’t miss.

The NUFC centre-forward then making it four in four games with a cool penalty after Pope’s mistake and foul on Fraser.

Enjoy below.

Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

