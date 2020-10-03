Opinion

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 3 Burnley 1.

Newcastle United bossing the first-half and deservedly leading.

Then retreating back into themselves and conceding, before ASM to the rescue once again to win the game.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Karl Darlow – 8

Another solid night from Darlow in the United goal, his confidence seems to be growing.

It’s always difficult for goalkeepers in teeming rain and he coped really well. Played it safe on crosses and balls around the goal.

Krafth – 7

A much better night for Swedish International who dealt with Burnley’s ‘rough them up’ approach superbly.

Looked equally comfortable in central defence.

Lewis – 6

Offered a nice balance down the left.

Wasn’t too ‘gung-ho’ with Saint-Maxi in front of him, looked composed on the ball.

Fernandez – 7

Another quiet but solid performance from a man who is vastly becoming our most consistent centre-back.

Schar – 6

Until his injury it looked like a positive return to the team for Schar.

Although his confidence looked a tad shaken after a few tough aerial duels. Coped well overall.

Hendrick – 6

Whilst the 4-4-2 system is hardly bulletproof, one of its major plus points is that Hendrick offers a nice option down the right-hand side.

With Saint-Maximin stretching the play on the other flank, Hendrick playing narrowly offers the team real balance.

Should have scored in the first half, to not hit the target was criminal.

Hayden – 8

Composed on the ball, strong in the tackle, everything you want from a holding midfield player.

He is an eight (minimum) most games and tonight was no different.

Nice to see an excellent display, back in his proper position.

Shelvey – 7

If he could guarantee that amount of effort and ground covered every game then our midfield would be far less of a worry.

The odd sloppy moment but overall a real improvement from the last few games. A good night.

Saint-Maximin – 9

Simply superb.

The wet conditions not bothering him one jot.

Tonight is a prime example of why we are infinitely more dangerous going forward with him on the pitch.

If he had played the full 90 minutes, he may have scored/created another and got the perfect ten. Terrorised the Burnley backline throughout and won us the game.

Joelinton – 7

Again, another improved display from our number 9 (who isn’t really a number 9).

Used his strength to good effect, against some very physical defenders.

Decision making let him down on a couple of occasions but overall gave a very good account of himself.

Wilson – 8

When he scores two simple goals like that you almost don’t worry too much about the rest of his performance.

Although actually he was pretty good throughout, kept things simple and held up the ball well.

For him though it’s all about goals and what a start it has been. Let’s hope he keeps it going.

Subs:

Manquillo – 6

Fraser – 7

Sean Longstaff N/A – Not on long enough

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

