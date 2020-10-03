Opinion

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A bit of a wobble after half-time but Allan Saint-Maximin coming to Steve Bruce’s rescue as he once again took the game away from Burnley

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“What a resolute performance!

“Very happy with that.

“With Shelvey pulling his weight the midfield looked much better.

“We still needed Saint-Maximin to win it almost single-handedly but let us enjoy tonight.

“Most of us would have taken 7 points from the first 4 games surely?”

Ben Cooper:

“A fairly comfortable victory for United against a lacklustre Burnley team who had even stopped booting people up in the air by the end.

“Although the victory was largely due to ASM, back on form, scoring one and setting up another, the team as a whole stood up to Burnley’s physicality and looked much more comfortable with a return to something approaching 4-4-2.

“The opposition wasn’t up to much but some games you just have to win and NUFC did with some ease.

“Tougher tasks lie ahead but for now, a welcome return to winning at home.”

Brian Standen:

“Pleasantly surprised!

“Apart from 20 mins after half time it was a great performance.

“ASM star of the show but pretty good right across the park against a physical Burnley side.

“Hopefully Fabian Schar is not badly injured as that was the only downside.

“England are woefully short on GKs by the way – Nick Pope showed that today!”

Jamie Swan:

“Massive improvement.

“A lot of very decent performers tonight, but ASM is just so incredibly important to this team.

“The lad is dynamite and he just had one if those games where the only way he was going to be stopped was by having lumps kicked out of him.

“Burnley did that mind, kicked him more than the ball in the first half.

“I’d still have Miggy or Fraser in as a natural attacker ahead of Hendrick who is playing a role but clearly out of position.

“Krafth and Joelinton get pelters, but played their part.

“Wilson with 4 in 4, well played lad.

“Shame he hasn’t had an opportunity to get the adulation he deserves in front of fans.”

Billy Miller:

“Isn’t it nice to have a striker now?

“Over the moon for Wilson who is living up to the hopes and expectations.

“Most players did a decent job today but a special shout out to Joelinton who has improved a lot this season.

“It seems to be a huge relief to him to not have the pressure of leading the line.

“Let’s hope the ASM injury is nothing to worry about.

“He was the difference today with a phenomenal goal and assist.”

Dave Punton:

“An embattled Steve Bruce was involved in some tetchy exchanges with reporters this week amid ongoing questions about the standard of recent performances, but he’s got the right reaction tonight against the serial foulers in claret and blue.

“A goal and an assist for ASM and two for Wilson, who looks a great bit of business by the club.

“Fans were rightly concerned about the style of football Bruce has them playing, and while that will always remain in the background, but you have to hold your hands up and say he’s got the reaction he needed from the players tonight under the floodlights in the incessant rain.

“The win takes us to seven points and we’d all have taken that tally at this stage.

“Can they kick on from here?”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Apart from a 15-minute spell, this was a good performance from the lads. We (or should I say ASM) ran the first half, and my only concern was that we/he only scored one.

“Then came the first 15 minutes of the second half when Newcastle reverted to their rabbits-in-headlights worst.

“And when Burnley scored, I thought that was the cue for us to get rolled over.

“But for once, we rallied, and another bit of Man of the Match St Maximin magic swung things back in our favour.

“After that, we were in control, and didn’t really need the penalty their goalie gifted us.

“Before the game, Sky said this was our best league start for seven years.

“Strange as it sounds, it still is.

“But good performances all round, including a threadbare defence.

“Joelinton deserved his place, I thought Hayden was excellent, and Krafth stuck to both tasks he was given.

“I hope Schär’s injury isn’t serious; I don’t want us to panic-buy Phil Jones.

“Finally, a word for our opponents.

“They are a horrible team, who came to kick us off the park.

“You could hear their bench telling them to hit ASM every time he got the ball. They did, and the ref let them.

“If they get relegated, I won’t grieve.”

Nat Seaton:

“ASM was the difference between the two teams tonight.

“Coming out and playing so defensively at the start of the 2nd half nearly cost us, but thankfully we got a goal back straight away thank to great play by ASM and Wilson doing what a striker should do.

“An important 3 points against a team who look like they will struggle in the Premier League this year.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

