New stats report underlines ridiculous Steve Bruce decision to leave out Miguel Almiron this season

Miguel Almiron was available for 37 of Newcastle United’s 38 Premier League games last (2019/20) season.

Steve Bruce selecting the Paraguayan in the starting eleven on 35 of the 37 occasions, on the subs bench twice and getting on the pitch in one of those as well.

However, in the first five Premier League games of this (2020/21) season, Miguel Almiron only started one game (v Tottenham) and played only 128 of the first 450 PL minutes in total.

A lot of what Steve Bruce does is puzzling but this was especially so.

Miguel Almiron the type of player that wherever you play him, he will very rarely let you down, as even if not on top form his work ethic is worth a place in the team on its own.

Sunday was yet more evidence of Bruce’s folly in largely ignoring Miguel Almiron this season.

Despite Steve Bruce playing him as a defensive midfielder, the 26 year old didn’t let anybody down.

The table shows Premier League players with most combined tackles and interceptions in this latest round of PL fixtures and has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

As you can see, only former NUFC winger Andros Townsend rates higher than Miguel Almiron, the Newcastle player with eight tackles and two interceptions. Almiron as always putting proper pressure on the opposition, rather than just going through the motions.

Interesting as well to see that further down the list another Newcastle United player features. Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t have one of his better games going forward but nice to see he contributed four tackles and one interception against Wolves.

