New startling stats report shows clearly what ‘style’ Steve Bruce has Newcastle United playing

Ahead of the last match (Burnley at home), Steve Bruce had a right old rant.

At his pre-match press conference, the Newcastle United had a go at the journalists via Zoom.

Steve Bruce feeling that he had been unfairly criticised for being clueless about tactics, as well as the ‘style’ of football being played.

So what kind of ‘style’ does Steve Bruce have the team playing?

Well, a new report and table of statistics appears to give very clear evidence of exactly what style / kind of football he has his Newcastle United team playing.

A table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League goalkeepers when it comes to distribution

As you can see, Karl Darlow the third least accurate with his distribution.

However, that isn’t the most telling of the statistics.

Instead, I would point to Karl Darlow having attempted / made the very lowest number (eight) and then at the same time making / attempting more long passes than any other Premier League keeper apart from Ramsdale at Sheffield United.

The thing is, Andy Carroll has only played 147 of the 360 Premier League minutes this season so far, so hitting the ball long, so often, makes very little sense.

It does though point very much to what ‘style’ Steve Bruce is wanting to implement with Newcastle United.

Karl Darlow averaging just two short passes per Premier League match so far BUT Steve Bruce having him hit it long an average of 23 times per game!

