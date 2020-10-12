News

New report makes public the most expensive squads in Europe – Surprise for Newcastle fans

The annual CIES Football Observatory report on the transfer fee expenditure to assemble the squads of clubs in the ‘Big Five’ European leagues, has just been published.

The big five European leagues being the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

Right at the top in the new 2020 report are Manchester City, an estimated 1.036billion euros (approx £938m) invested in to sign their current players (including add-ons).

PSG are second with a squad that cost 888m euros, then Man Utd on 844m euros.

The biggest increase by any club compared to a year ago is Chelsea, their massive spend this summer helping to increase the cost of buying their current squad by 198m euros.

No surprise to see Premier League clubs dominate, especially after this most recent summer 2020 transfer window where around £1.2billion was spend by the 20 PL clubs, whilst the other leagues tended to see far less spent on players.

Of the top 12, seven are from the Premier League.

Whilst 17 of the top 36 are Premier League clubs, the exceptions being West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United.

You may be surprised to see where Newcastle United feature…

Transfer expenditure to assemble the squad (€ Million) in top five European leagues:

As you can see, Newcastle United as high as 23rd, the 11th highest in the Premier League with a 263 euros (approx £238m) spend on the squad.

This of course includes the £100m (net) spending that Steve Bruce has been allowed in his 15 months at St James Park.

