New England Squad includes players from 14 Premier League clubs – Newcastle United?

Gareth Southgate has just named his latest England Squad.

Thursday afternoon seeing 30 players picked for the upcoming internationals.

All three matches will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Wales are first up on Thursday 8 October in a friendly, before the Nations League games on Sunday 11 October against Belgium and finally, Denmark on Wednesday 14 October.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund and Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid are in the 30 man squad, with then the other 28 from the following Premier League clubs:

Chelsea (3) Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

Liverpool (3) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson

Man Utd (3) Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford

Everton (3) Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford

Tottenham (3) Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Harry Winks

Arsenal (2) Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka

Aston Villa (2) Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings

Southampton (2) Danny Ings, James Ward-Prowse

Man City (2) Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker

Wolves (1) Conor Coady

Leicester (1) Harvey Barnes

Leeds (1) Kalvin Phillips

Burnley (1) Nick Pope

West Ham (1) Declan Rice

I don’t have the answer to the question but I am guessing this must be the most (14) ever Premier League clubs to ever feature in an England squad?

Probably the most from English top tier clubs ever, considering rarely in the past I think would so many players be named in one squad.

A bit early maybe to be calling this BUT I do think that there are signs of a strengthening below the ‘big six’, clubs such as Everton, Wolves and Leicester retaining players when they are really committed to doing so (with Leicester, the best example probably is Jamie Vardy, he would definitely be in this squad but now opts out of playing for England).

You then have Southampton keeping hold of Ward-Prowse and especially Ings, Villa with Grealish as well.

I am always interested to see (especially on social media) so many Newcastle fans saying how poor the NUFC team / squad is BUT then often the very same people bemoaning the fact none of our players ever make the England squad.

You have the likes of Karl Darlow play two or three Premier League games for the first time since February 2018, yet I see some Newcastle fans claiming he deserves a call-up!

The likes of Shelvey, Hayden and Lascelles have all had their claims pushed by Newcastle fans to varying degrees but are any of them really worthy of contention?

Jonjo Shelvey of course did play for England back in the day before coming to Newcastle and when putting together a six or seven match run for Newcastle in February / March 2018 he looked good enough in that brief time to maybe sneak into that England squad for the Euros. That was shortlived though and his stand out games have been few and far between in the two and half years or so, since that couple of months of form for NUFC.

Jamaal Lascelles has made one start for the England Under 21s (see above) back in 2014 before arriving at Newcastle, called up four times in all for the Under 21 squad, at times maybe he has looked the part?

Similarly, Isaac Hayden has had a couple of England Under 21 call-ups and did make one start for them in 2016 whilst on Newcastle’s books.

I do wonder with this pair (Lascelles and Hayden), if they went to a more normal club and got better coaching than they do at the minute at Newcastle United, could they possibly make that bit of improvement that would earn them a chance in the England squad?

Callum Wilson had to leave Bournemouth, not just for Premier League football but also to have any chance of getting back into the England picture.

He couldn’t have done much more so far than his two goals in three PL matches, considering the ridiculously minimal service he is getting, with Steve Bruce’s tactical master classes.

How much easier to catch the eye when you play for clubs that create loads of chances, not just Kane at Spurs or Sterling at Man City, but Ings at Southampton and Calvert-Lewin with Everton?

(In case you are trying to think of them, the other five PL clubs with no players in this new England squad are Sheff Utd, West Brom, Fulham, Brighton and Crystal Palace.)

Incredible to think how Kevin Keegan revolutionised Newcastle United in such a short space of time in the 90s AND was the catalyst for us seeing so many NUFC players appearing for England.

Off the top of my head we saw Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, David Batty, Robert Lee, Steve Howey, Barry Venison, Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley, along with some other very good English players of that era who didn’t quite do it – Lee Clark, John Beresford, Steve Watson, Scott Sellars, Robbie Elliott and Alan Thompson.

Alan Shearer, captain of Newcastle United AND England, those were the days.

