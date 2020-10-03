News

Must Read Steve Bruce facts – What has happened at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce, you have to love him…don’t you?

The Newcastle United Head Coach has now been at St James Park for 15 months.

It has been an ‘interesting’ time to say the least.

Steve Bruce has decided to launch a pre-meditated attack (read HERE) on the Newcastle United media (and fans) ahead of the Burnley match.

I thought I would delve into these last fifteen months and throw up a few relevant facts of Bruce’s time so far at our football club…

Newcastle United have averaged 1.00 goals per game (41 in 41) in the Premier League, in 392 previous games as a Premier League manager at previous clubs, his average was 1.03 goals per game.

Halfway through Bruce’s first season, Newcastle United were forced to give away 10,000 free season tickets to fill the empty seats (In 2016/17, across 23 Championship matches, NUFC had an average home crowd of over 51,000).

Newcastle have won two Premier League matches in the last 10 months at St James Park – Since 21 December 2019, NUFC have beaten Chelsea (scored winner in last minute with only second effort on target in the match) and Sheffield United (game was 0-0 until visitors had man sent off in second-half).

In the last eight cup draws, Bruce has pulled out seven against non-Premier League clubs (3 x Championship, 2 x League One, 2 x League Two), only one against Premier League opposition.

Steve Bruce has repeatedly insisted he has had the final say on all signings and player sales.

To solve Newcastle’s goalscoring needs, Bruce paid £40m+ for goalscoring centre-forward Joelinton (best ever league scoring season, eight goals in Austrian League. In 15 months at NUFC, the Brazilian has scored two Premier League goals.

Steve Bruce has now stated that he can see Joelinton isn’t really a centre-forward and isn’t a natural goalscorer.

To fill the other spot vacated by Newcastle United’s two top scorers (12 and 11 goals) of 2018/19, Steve Bruce pushed through the signing of Andy Carroll, who hadn’t scored a Premier League goals for 16 months. Andy Carroll now hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for 30 months.

In an interview in May 2020 whilst on loan at Newcastle United, Danny Rose talked about how hard they had to work as players at Tottenham, lucky to get even one day a week off training under Mauricio Pochettino. Rose adding in amazement: “So now I’m at Newcastle [with Steve Bruce], you are getting two or three days off a week if you win.”

Since 21 December 2019, Newcastle have won more games against non-Premier League clubs (six – Morecambe, West Brom, Newport, Oxford, Blackburn, Rochdale) than Premier League clubs (five – West Ham, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Chelsea, Southampton).

In the first three Premier League games of the 2020/21 season, Newcastle have had a total of three shots on target (scoring with all three!), in the final two games of the 2019/20 season, NUFC had a total of only three shots on target.

In his 15 months, Steve Bruce has been allowed a £100m net spend on transfers.

Fifteen months on and Steve Bruce is still blaming Rafa Benitez for how his (Bruce’s!) team plays.

Newcastle United have won five of their last twenty four games against Premier League opposition.

The final twenty games of the 2019/20 saw Newcastle United with the third worst form of the 20 PL clubs, relegation form.

