News

Mike Ashley only PL owner to vote against Leagues 1 and 2 clubs rescue deal – The Times

Mike Ashley made headlines yet again on Monday night.

The Newcastle United owner putting out a public statement (see below) via the club, calling for a £4.95 charge to be implemented on future Premier League Pay Per View matches.

Mike Ashley laughably claiming to be concerned about fans in these difficult times.

The fact that the 20 Premier League clubs were set to meet only hours later on Tuesday morning prompted many / most people to see Ashley’s statement as a desperate PR ploy, especially considering he had originally been one of the 19 Premier League club owners to vote in favour of the £14.95 charge.

Following the meeting of the 20 clubs earlier today, The Times has revealed what went on at the meeting.

They have proved to have excellent inside sources from inside these PL meetings time after time and it appears to be no different this time.

They say that no immediate decision was taken on a change to the £14.95 PPV charge but the clubs had accepted it would have to be lowered.

The newspaper reporting that the decision on a new PPV price will be made at a meeting on Thursday 5 November and then be implemented for matches as from those scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 21 November.

One especially interesting part of The Times report for Newcastle fans was as follows:

‘The Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has urged for the price to be cut to £4.95 per match but, according to sources in the meeting, the clubs were told that would mean very little profit.

Some club chairmen also raised eyebrows at Ashley’s stance on the issue given that Newcastle were the only club to vote against a rescue package for clubs in League One and League Two.’

Only Mike Ashley (and the likes of his PR lackey Keith Bishop) will know exactly why he was putting that statement on Monday night about a £4.95 pricing point BUT this report today from The Times, certainly backs up the belief of almost all Newcastle fans, that for Mike Ashley, it is very much a case of charity begins at home…

Mike Ashley official statement released via Newcastle United – Monday 26 October 2020:

Newcastle United owner, Mike Ashley, has issued the following statement in relation to the Premier League’s current pay-per-view arrangements:

“I am calling on the Premier League to immediately act and review its current pay-per-view arrangements for live matches in the UK.

“Charging £14.95 for single televised matches in the current climate it is not acceptable to any football fan.

“Supporters have overwhelmingly rejected this offer and the Premier League must now act.

“Why not make it much more accessible at £4.95 per match until Christmas?

“The Government should waive VAT on the above pay-per-view matches so that as many of those who are unable to attend matches in person can at least watch their team.

“The profit from the above reduced-price pay-per-view option, I would suggest that 50% would be retained by Premier League and 50% would go to the football pyramid below.

“As a club, Newcastle United did vote in favour of the pay-per-view proposal, but to be clear, this was because there were no realistic or any viable alternatives put forward to enable supporters to watch matches.”

