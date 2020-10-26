News

Mike Ashley Official Statement – Calls for these changes to Premier League Pay Per View

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has called for changes to Premier League Pay Per View.

In an official statement released via Newcastle United, Mike Ashley admits that Newcastle United voted in favour of the £14.95 per match PPV proposal.

However, he claims this was due to no alternative being offered.

Which then comes back to who exactly decided that it should be £14.95 and why were no other pricing points an option?

Mike Ashley now calling on the price to change to £4.95 per match.

Earlier today it was reported that the 20 Premier League clubs are to meet on Tuesday to discuss what changes to make to the Premier League Pay Per View as from November.

So this Mike Ashley statement does appear to be simply grandstanding for PR purposes by the NUFC owner, with the matter set to be discussed tomorrow anyway.

There needs to be far more transparency as to exactly how that £14.95 pricing came to be and who was responsible for that. Plus why did 19 Premier League clubs feel obliged to vote for it and only Leicester vote against.

Mike Ashley official statement released via Newcastle United:

Newcastle United owner, Mike Ashley, has issued the following statement in relation to the Premier League’s current pay-per-view arrangements:

“I am calling on the Premier League to immediately act and review its current pay-per-view arrangements for live matches in the UK.

“Charging £14.95 for single televised matches in the current climate it is not acceptable to any football fan.

“Supporters have overwhelmingly rejected this offer and the Premier League must now act.

“Why not make it much more accessible at £4.95 per match until Christmas?

“The Government should waive VAT on the above pay-per-view matches so that as many of those who are unable to attend matches in person can at least watch their team.

“The profit from the above reduced-price pay-per-view option, I would suggest that 50% would be retained by Premier League and 50% would go to the football pyramid below.

“As a club, Newcastle United did vote in favour of the pay-per-view proposal, but to be clear, this was because there were no realistic or any viable alternatives put forward to enable supporters to watch matches.”

