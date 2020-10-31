News

Mike Ashley failure to allow investment in Newcastle Academy exposed – Now hammered by Liverpool

The Mike Ashley failure to allow any proper investment in Newcastle United Academy is yet again totally exposed.

Now in his 14th season owning the club, this failure is maybe one of the stand out ones, amongst the many.

Refusing to allow a penny to be spent on any of the NUFC infrastructure unless forced to, the likes of St James Park, the training ground and the Academy have been starved of the proper resources to improve them year on year.

Instead, crawling along year by year, season by season, never progressing, like everything else at Newcastle United under Mike Ashley.

Earlier today (Saturday) saw the Newcastle United Under 18s travel to Merseyside and go 4-0 down, a late NUFC goal with four minutes remaining.

No doubt you will say ‘well it was Liverpool’ but the NUFC Under 18s have also already lost to the likes of Derby and Middlesbrough as well.

This season they have played seven games in all competitions and have a record of won none, drawn two and lost five.

This is the Under 18s North division table after today’s result:

As you can see, only our third tier Mackem mates keeping the NUFC young stars off the bottom, with Blackburn a point ahead of United.

Last season, the shortened season saw Newcastle United Under 18s end up third bottom, only Sunderland and Blackburn keeping them off the very bottom.

This is not unusual, the NUFC Academy repeatedly under delivering. It doesn’t mean it is impossible for young players to come through, or that all current young players aren’t good enough, BUT it does mean it is far more difficult for them to succeed, as Mike Ashley starves the younger age groups set-up of proper funding.

If you are looking for a more positive story with the NUFC Under 23s then you will be disappointed.

In their eight games (all competitions) this season, the Newcastle United second string have recorded five defeats, one draw and only two wins.

This is their current league table after losing to Reading on Friday:

As you can see, after six league matches, Newcastle United Under 23s are 10th and fourth bottom. However, this is deceptive as they are actually 23rd of 26 as they are in the second and bottom tier of the reserve set-up, two divisions of 13 clubs each.

Mike Ashley and his minions such as Lee Charnley, have often claimed that the way Newcastle United can succeed is having a great Academy structure producing talent season after season but as always, that is a pipedream, as Ashley refuses to allow it to be properly funded.

The entire playing record so far this season in competitive games of the Newcastle United Under 18s and Under 23s is Played 15, Won 2, Drawn 3 and Lost 10. That is Mike Ashley’s fault, nobody else’s.

