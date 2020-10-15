Opinion

Michael Owen disrespecting Newcastle United fans

Michael Owen spent a combined seven years at Newcastle United and Man Utd.

Arriving at the age of 25 at St James Park, Owen spent four years at Newcastle ‘earning’ an absolute fortune.

Michael Owen repaying the club and fans with only 58 Premier League starts (and with insults in later years for Newcastle United and their supporters), as he made looking after himself for England the overwhelming concern, then later on the focus became looking after himself for his next club (after Newcastle).

In three years at Old Trafford they got even less out of him, only six PL starts, though it was widely reported he wasn’t on wages at quite the level of the £120,000 per week he had taken from Newcastle United.

On Saturday night, his two old clubs meet.

Michael Owen back to insulting the Newcastle fans who paid towards the £20m or so he pocketed from the brief time he spent on the pitch for NUFC.

Owen knows fine well that it really winds Newcastle UNITED fans up when referring to the former Newton Heath as ‘United’ when they are playing Newcastle UNITED who were named so in 1892, before the 1900s when Newton Heath became Man Utd.

Michael Owen declaring ‘United come into this in disarray’, well no Michael we don’t, Newcastle UNITED comfortably won their last match 3-1 against Burnley.

Some people will no doubt say ‘what’s in a name’ and well I would say everything, Newcastle United became a thing when West End and East End came together to form our beloved football club in 1892.

It is bad enough random people in the media referring to the Mancs as United when playing against NUFC but for somebody who earned an absolute fortune and then deserted us on relegation, it is shameful.

I wouldn’t dream of referring to ourselves as United when playing Sheffield United for example, especially when they precede us as being called United.

Similarly, I wouldn’t be referring to ‘United’ when NUFC play Leeds United, West Ham United, Hartlepool United and so on…

Michael Owen predicts a draw on Saturday and actually Newcastle United have done ok in recent times against Man U at St James Park.

Two wins and one defeat since promotion, whilst even the relegation season saw a rare good game under Steve McClaren, a 3-3 at SJP with Paul Dummett smashing home the final goal for a point.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Newcastle will be more than happy with their start to their campaign.

“A 3-1 victory at home to Burnley was a solid enough performance, and I think the Magpies will quietly fancy their chances here.

“United come into this in disarray.

“The result against Tottenham won’t be forgotten quickly and I think it may take a few weeks yet for United to find their feet.

“I’m going for a draw.”

