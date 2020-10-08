News

Massive Newcastle United internationals – 2 start 1 on bench in Euro 2020 play-offs

A massive night for Newcastle United’s internationals on Thursday night.

Jamal Lewis, is a confirmed starter in only his 14th senior start for Northern Ireland tonight, in their Euro 2020 semi-final play-off away against Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick also starts, he plays in the Republic of Ireland’s team away at Slovakia (Martin Dubravka out injured) in their Euro 2020 semi-final play-off.

Scotland are at home in their Euro 2020 sem-final play-off against Israel, however, Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser starts on the bench.

If the Scots win their semi-final, they will face the winners of Norway v Serbia. That game on 12 November and the winners of that play-off final through to the European Championships finals proper, that will be held in June and July 2021.

Also playing each other on 12 November will be the winners of tonight’s Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland semis, also for a place in the finals which will be in June and July 2021.

If Slovakia won tonight, Martin Dubravka could then potentially be fit and available for a 12 November final play-off against Bosnia or Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, Emil Krafth started for Sweden today. He played the opening half before being subbed with Sweden leading 1-0 in Russia. With currently only two minutes remaining, Sweden lead 2-0.

NEWCASTLE UNITED INTERNATIONALS – FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday 7 October

Switzerland 1 Croatia 2

Fabian Schar played 76 minutes of this friendly and appeared to have no issues with his shoulder before being subbed late on. Schar the sixth Swiss substitution as they then face games against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

Thursday 8 October

Scotland v Israel (Ryan Fraser) European Championships play-offs

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) European Championships play-off

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off

Friday 9 October

Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Saturday 10 October

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 11 October

Scotland v Slovakia (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Wales (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Croatia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Austria (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Tuesday 13 October

Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Wednesday 14 October

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

