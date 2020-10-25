News

Mark Lawrenson predicts Wolves v Newcastle United and the key stats

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about this afternoon’s match at Molineux.

Wolves taking on Newcastle United at 4.30pm.

The home side coming off the back of an excellent 1-0 win at Leeds, whilst the visitors played really poorly in a 4-1 hammering by Man Utd eight days ago.

Wolves are one of the best counter-attacking teams in the Premier League, with the pace of Traore and the class of Jimenez and others.

Monday night was a classic for them, despite Leeds dominating possession, Wolves kept them at a distance and restricted the opposition to only two shots on target. As Mark Lawrenson says, Nuno has his team expertly set-up and dangerous, even with less of the ball, Jimenez scoring the winner with one of their three efforts on target.

At the other end of the pitch, Wolves have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine home PL matches, so can Newcastle United upset that record?

Well, last season Almiron scored at Molineux with Newcastle’s only shot on target as Wolves battered Newcastle. Only when playing Bruce’s NUFC last season did Nuno’s team end up dominating possession, 57% in the 1-1 draw at St James Park and 66% at Molineux.

Mark Lawrenson think Wolves will create plenty of chances and difficult to argue, Newcastle have faced a massive 83 shots in only five matches due to Steve Bruce’s shocking over the top defensive tactics that hand control to the opposition, including a very average Man Utd allowed 28 shots last weekend.

Lawrenson can’t see Newcastle keeping Wolves out and it is also difficult to disagree with that, these past 13 PL matches have seen Newcastle keep only two clean sheets, conceding 26 goals in the process, including nine in five games this season.

On a personal note, Steve Bruce hasn’t won any of the last seven league games his teams have played at Molineux.

Bruce’s over the top negativity has once again meant his only attacking ploys are to give the ball to ASM or having the likes of Darlow booting the ball up the pitch and hoping something happens. Just as well Callum Wilson arrived as he has made the very most of the meagre scraps he is fed, scoring four and getting one assist amongst the seven goals Newcastle have managed in the league.

Mark Lawrenson predicts a 2-0 home win but one peculiarity is that Nuno’s Wolves tend to take their time and only really turn the screw in the second-half, in their last 45 Premier League games, they have scored in the first-half in only 12 of them.

If Steve Bruce goes for a more attacking selection and tactics just maybe Newcastle could grab the first goal and make it interesting…but if Bruce hands over control as usual and NUFC concede early on in the first-half, we could be set for a long long afternoon.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Wolves were very good at Leeds on Monday.

“They understood exactly what Leeds were about, and matched them, but looked really dangerous on the counter-attack too.

“It was a tight game but Wolves did enough to win it and they are clearly a very good side.

“I like the way they [Wolves] are set up.

“They will probably create more chances on Sunday and I don’t see Newcastle keeping them out.

“Prediction: Wolves 2 Newcastle 0”

