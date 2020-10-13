News

Manchester United Tuesday announcement – Two strikers will be missing Newcastle United match

It is Newcastle United v Manchester United on Saturday and the visitors have given some early team news.

The Old Trafford club confirming that they will have two star strikers unavailable.

Manchester United stating that it is a three game suspension Anthony Martial picked up in their 6-1 home humiliation by Tottenham, whilst also confirming the rumours that Edinson Cavani won’t be involved either.

Their official announcement (see below) explaining that the new signing will still be self-isolating, meaning he can’t play.

The options it leaves are likely to be Rashford, Greenwood and Ighalo to play up front.

Anthony Martial has scored four goals in the last three seasons against Newcastle, so good news that he will be missing. Although all four of those goals came at Old Trafford.

Manchester United via their official site:

‘Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday night, with a trip to Tyneside to face Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make in attack, with Anthony Martial and new signing Edinson Cavani both unavailable.

Martial, although away representing France at the moment, must start a three-match domestic suspension following his red card during the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. In addition to the Magpies encounter, he will also sit out the home games with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Cavani, meanwhile, is being forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 guidelines, following his arrival into the country from France, which means he is unable to make his debut at St James’ Park. The Uruguay international will be free to play against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, if deemed fit and ready for action.

The absence of the classy front pair will force Solskjaer to look elsewhere for a centre-forward against Newcastle as the Reds look to bounce back with three points.’

