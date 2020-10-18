Opinion

Manchester United fans comments – Pleased with 4-1 v Newcastle but…and it’s a big BUT

Manchester United fans weren’t in the best of moods heading into the match at St James Park on Saturday night.

Pretty woeful in the Premier League in the opening three games.

Beaten 3-1 at home by Crystal Palace, then in their last match hammered 6-1 at Old Trafford by Spurs.

Man Utd would actually have been rock bottom of the league if it hadn’t been for a fluke of a result in their only away match before Newcastle.

Totally outplayed by Brighton who had loads of chances, hit the woodwork five times, had a penalty denied due to VAR, only for Solskjaer’s team to carry massive luck and somehow win 3-2, a dubious VAR penalty given and scored in the 100th minute for the win.

Saturday night and a 4-1 win away at Newcastle United, 28 shots in total, 14 on target.

It was the most shots on target in a PL away game that Manchester United fans had seen since 2015.

Whilst Newcastle faced more shots this match than any other PL team has faced in a game this season.

What is not to like?

Well, the Manchester United fans were universally relieved to win 4-1 and put in their first convincing win of the season BUT…at the same time, most of the Man Utd supporters are also realistic and couldn’t believe how poor Newcastle were / are and how negative and clueless the Steve Bruce tactics were.

Some interesting points made below…

Manchester United fans commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘A lot of people consider this our best performance in quite sometime and it was against a terrible Newcastle side.

Coached by maybe the only manager in the league worse than ole.

If you want to praise ole for beating Newcastle after 85 minutes I wont hate on you for you.

Just remember though before you go crying and chatting rubbish about people not liking oles “tactics”

We lost 6-1 to spurs and got completely out played.

we should’ve lost 6-2 to brighton and got completely out played/saved by the goal post and bailed out by a pen.

We lost 3-1 to crystal palace and got completely out played.’

‘Emphatic win but f.ck me Newcastle are a woeful side.

I genuinely had no idea what their tactics were other than pass to ASM and hope for the best.’

‘Man United is back baby!’

‘I would caution against getting too excited. I don’t think Newcastle are very good at all, and I don’t think Ole knows how best to set our team up. I’ve a dreadful, nagging feeling that we’re going to be exposed in the upcoming matches.’

‘Didn’t think we were that good for large parts of the game, but turned the turbo on for the last 15 minutes.

Bruno is a weird player. Diabolical performance but crucial goal contributions.

Rashford won a pen, created two goals, and bagged one. Mata was great. Maguire was better than he’s been.’

‘The last 10 minutes completely took the edge off how bad that second half was until then.’

‘Scoreline actually reflects the game, we were on top of them all day and would’ve been a travesty if we didn’t get all 3 points.’

‘Newcastle are probably the only team in the league who play so timidly and give you such time on the ball. Which is why the initial tactics made little sense.

Good result in the end, though. Juan Mata definitely has a part to play in games like this.’

‘We gave them £14.95 worth. Well done lads.’

‘We were drawing with five minutes to go. The result is obviously great. I wasn’t even expecting three points going into the game, but we have to be real and admit that Newcastle completely capitulated at the end.’

‘Excellent 2nd half and great to win when essentially 0-1 handicapped. Unbelievable how people were moaning the result and performance throughout the entire match, somehow expecting perfection at any moment. We played good football tonight and should be estatic with the result.’

‘Like I always believe, confidence is a big thing for this team. They are more than capable to do much much better. I wish some of our fans would stay away from the toxicity and just let the team be. Of course we have problems but…’

‘Sort of felt the result was a bit flattering. It was a decent performance against a team that played very poorly.

The game was lacking in quality for long periods outside of Fernandes.

They didn’t press us, their passing was poor, their first touch was poor. They didn’t really do a lot, and I still felt that another team could have caused us a lot of issues.

We struggled to score from open play again. Our defence wasn’t really tested with them not really making use of their pace.

There is still a lot of work to do.’

‘This is why we’re going nowhere under this management.

One decent performance against f.cking Newcastle and everyone’s getting excited.

Ole will get a few good results when his job is on the line then we’ll turn to sh.te soon enough, rinse and repeat.’

‘Make no mistake, Newcastle really are sh.t defensively, but today I don’t want to complain.’

‘Controlled the game. Newcastle were awful. Mata fantastic and James was a lot better.’

‘Improved as the match wore on and ended looking like a decent team again. Newcastle were a pretty perfect opponent. We were mostly solid and functional throughout which is an improvement over the amateur hour stuff of previous matches. There were a few moments of panic and we looked like we could sink back into some comedy defending if Newcastle kept pressure on for more than 30 seconds. Dont think we’ve turned the corner just yet. Next couple of games could be hard work.’

‘Was thinking Darlow would save everything but in the end the scoreline justified the domination.’

‘Newcastle didn’t offer anything to the game, and we sort of made it a struggle to score against them. In the end, football is for entertainment and I would say the entertainment value of today was pretty low, aside from the win. It was a game of very low quality.’

‘looked pretty good. But I would also say Newcastle were terrible and that’s helps.

In the same way pundits shouldn’t get carried away with how ‘amazing’ some teams have been when they’ve beaten us, I wouldn’t get too carried away yet with us beating a terrible Newcastle team.’

’14 shots on target, a missed penalty and disallowed goal …. they were lucky to get away with a 1-4 loss.’

