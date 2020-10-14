News

Liverpool and Manchester United warned of Champions League ban before crunch PL Wednesday meeting

Liverpool and Manchester United face an ‘interesting’ meeting today.

After months and indeed years of secret plotting, their outrageous power grab plan has been exposed in recent days, via a series of exclusives in The Telegraph.

Liverpool and Manchester United wanting to create a situation where along with the rest of the ‘big six’ they control all major votes and changes, by taking away voting rights from most of the other Premier League clubs.

Those clubs left without votes, then having to rely on the goodwill and integrity of the big six to do the right thing for all of the Premier League clubs…

Wednesday sees an emergency Premier League meeting take place, where Liverpool and Manchester United and the rest of the plotters will face all the other 20 clubs, no doubt relieved that that this will be done remotely rather than face to face, after their shameful secret plotting was exposed.

Today’s emergency meeting has been specifically called to discuss this exposed secret plan, along with then the second item on the agenda being how the Premier League could / should help the EFL clubs, but without any need for it to entail handing over all Premier League power to the ‘big six’ clubs.

Ahead of today’s meeting, FA Chairman Greg Clarke has warned Liverpool and Manchester United, plus others within the ‘big six’ who are part of the secret plot, that the FA would use its special powers to prevent a breakaway league and also stop them playing in the Champions League.

The Times report that their information is, that at least 14 (wonder who they will be…?) Premier League clubs at today’s meeting will oppose the Liverpool and Manchester United plan.

Greg Clarke made clear the action that could / would be taken against Liverpool and Manchester United (and any others involved) in a letter to FA Council members:

“In addition, to the Special Share in the Premier League, which prevents certain changes being made to the constitution without the FA’s consent, it is also the FA’s responsibility to sanction competitions in England – including any proposed new competition – as well as being responsible for licensing clubs, through Uefa, to play in Europe. Additionally, Uefa look to us to nominate the league, and therefore the clubs, that will play in their competitions.

“Let’s continue to work together to determine what is best for English football, with full dialogue between all key stakeholders. However, there is more to our game than economics. Change must benefit clubs, fans and players; not just selective balance sheets. In these difficult times unity, transparency and common purpose must override the interests of the few.”

