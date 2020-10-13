News

Liverpool and Manchester United threat to break away from PL if plan rejected – FA Chairman

The conduct of Liverpool and Manchester United is becoming ever more exposed.

From Sunday onwards it has been revelation after revelation, with The Telegraph producing scoop after scoop.

Each one peeling away the layers that expose the contemptuous behaviour of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The owners of the two clubs desperately trying to force through a plan to make themselves richer and more powerful at the expense of others. A plan that would see the American owners of the two clubs lead a handful who would have absolute power, the majority of Premier League clubs ending up with no vote at all in major decisions if Liverpool and Manchester United succeed.

Now on Tuesday afternoon, The Telegraph have hit us with another one.

They have revealed that the Chairman of the FA and Vice-President of Fifa, Greg Clarke, entered into talks earlier this year with the Premier League clubs trying to push through their plans to change how football is run in England. Clarke saying he did so with the full knowledge of the other senior figures at the FA.

However, Greg Clarke says he was forced to walk away from the talks, due to the appalling behaviour of Liverpool, Manchester United and the rest of the ‘big six’ hoping to benefit from this attempted ‘reform’ of the Premier League and the leagues below.

The Telegraph revealing that in a letter to FA council members, Greg Clarke said he had to withdraw from the talks: ‘when the principal aim of these discussions became the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few clubs with a breakaway league mooted as a threat.’

The FA chairman has warned the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United (and others) that if they wanted to make good their threat to break away, then ‘any proposed new competition’ needs to be sanctioned by the governing body…

The Telegraph quoting from that Greg Clarke letter to FA Council members:

“However, in late spring, when the principal aim of these discussions became the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few clubs with a breakaway league mooted as a threat, I of course, discontinued my involvement and counselled a more consensus-based approach involving all Premier League clubs and its chair and CEO. Our game needs to continually seek to improve but benefits need to be shared.

“We, the FA board and council, have to ensure that any changes would be to the long-term benefit of the whole of football and we have substantial controls to help ensure that the best interests of the game are served by any new proposals.

“In addition, to the Special Share in the Premier League, which prevents certain changes being made to the constitution without the FA’s consent, it is also the FA’s responsibility to sanction competitions in England – including any proposed new competition – as well as being responsible for licensing clubs, through Uefa, to play in Europe. Additionally, Uefa look to us to nominate the league, and therefore the clubs, that will play in their competitions.

“Let’s continue to work together to determine what is best for English football, with full dialogue between all key stakeholders. However, there is more to our game than economics. Change must benefit clubs, fans and players; not just selective balance sheets. In these difficult times unity, transparency and common purpose must override the interests of the few.”

Surely the time has come for the Premier League to now look into whether they are fit and proper owners at Liverpool and Manchester United, as the two clubs have clearly by their actions undermined (don’t laugh) the credibility of the Premier League. If they aren’t kicked out, surely the two clubs should be deducted a serious number of points due to their actions.

You may laugh but both Liverpool and Manchester United have been plotting against the best interests of the majority of clubs in the Premier League, so now they have been exposed, why shouldn’t their actions be punished? Maybe a ten year European ban would be more appropriate…?

