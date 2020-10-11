News

Liverpool and Manchester United Premier League power grab plan – FSA Official Statement

On a busy Sunday, the FSA (Football Supporters Association) have released an official statement in response to the Liverpool and Manchester United Premier League power grab plan.

That plan was revealed in an exclusive from The Telegraph, the newspaper exclusive (read HERE) revealed that in return for agreeing to financially support the 72 EFL clubs, the powerful Premier League clubs want an end to any democracy, one club one vote, in the top tier.

Instead, nine clubs (including the ‘big six’) would become the ones with an elite status, who would then in the future decide any major changes in the Premier League, with only six (I wonder why they came up with that number…) of those nine needing to agree to the changes.

Not surprisingly the FSA are less than impressed, this maybe their statement’s stand out line: ‘…very few of our members have ever expressed the view that what football really needs is a greater concentration of power in the hands of the big six billionaire-owned clubs.’

Football Supporters Association (FSA) Official Statement:

Earlier today it was reported that clubs at the top of the Premier League had been planning in secret to pursue a wide-ranging restructure of the English footballing pyramid named “Project Big Picture”. Below is an initial statement of response from the Football Supporters’ Association.

We will be providing further updates on the issue in the coming weeks once we have had the chance to digest the details of these proposals further:

“The Football Supporters’ Association notes with grave concern today’s press reports of proposals for a major restructure of the Premier League, with far-reaching consequences for the whole of domestic football.

“Once again it appears that big decisions in football are apparently being stitched up behind our backs by billionaire club owners who continue to treat football as their personal fiefdom. Football is far more than a business to be carved up; it is part of our communities and our heritage, and football fans are its lifeblood. As football’s most important stakeholders, it is crucial that fans are consulted and involved in the game’s decision-making.

“We have welcomed the government’s commitment to a ‘fan-led review of the governance of football’; we would argue that today’s revelations have made that process even more relevant and urgent.

“We will of course study the detail of the new proposals, we remain open-minded to any suggestions for the improvement of the governance and organisation of the game, whatever their source, and we will continue to engage constructively in all discussions around reform. We would however emphasise that in our discussions so far, very few of our members have ever expressed the view that what football really needs is a greater concentration of power in the hands of the big six billionaire-owned clubs.”

