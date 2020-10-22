News

Leeds fans inspired by Newcastle fans and determined to beat NUFC £20k PPV foodbank total

Leeds fans are doing their very best to outdo the achievements of Newcastle fans and the NUFC fanbase really hope they can do it.

Back in the Premier League after some 16 years away, Leeds fans admit to being inspired by Newcastle supporters.

The raising of over £20,000 to help those who need to use foodbanks on Tyneside, proving to be the very best kind of initiative to go viral.

Leeds fans, like many other clubs’ supporters around the country, had already been fundraising for their local foodbanks , but the success of the NUFC fans in linking the boycotting of the £14.95 pay per view with instead giving that amount to a good cause, has been a masterstroke.

Leeds play Villa on Friday and at the last count had raised over £14,000 specifically from their own PPV boycott initiative and are determined to try and beat the £20,000+ raised by Newcastle fans.

In a humiliating move for the Premier League and the broadcasters, the fanbases of all 20 Premier League clubs are now fundraising for local foodbanks and specifically linking it to the outrageous pricing and greed of the PPV £14.95 pricing.

You would hope that they would be getting their heads together and thinking how they can try and turn this around, from what at the moment looks to be an impossible position.

However, if the will is there…

It wouldn’t completely airbrush away all the negatives surrounding them but the Premier League, Sky Sports and BT Sport should get together and come up with something like this.

Jointly admit that they have got this wrong, that they have misjudged the situation, that they are sorry and are now committed to working WITH Premier League fans to ensure a more positive future etc etc.

As an act of goodwill, the Premier League and broadcasters donate say £50,000 to the foodbanks in each of the PL club areas, a total of £1m to these great charitable initiatives. Whilst at the same time announcing the PPV price reset to £4.99 (or £5.99 including a £1 donated to the foodbanks?) for all future Premier League matches.

Yes, if they could have got away with the £14.95 then of course they would have carried on with it.

However, that pricing point was always unrealistic and never going to deliver the numbers they’d obviously fantasised about.

They are not losing anything by making these positive changes because they were never going to get a massive take up at that extortionate £14.95 price. They are desperately in need of positive PR and by backing down and donating they can get plenty, whilst at the same time giving themselves a great chance of getting a serious take up of fans who would be prepared to go with a lower pricing point.

They would also be doing (belatedly) the right thing…

Vice chairman of the Leeds United Supporters Trust Graham Hyde speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post:

“We saw the success of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust’s efforts and we had already come out against the pay per view around the price point being wrong, fans already having their season ticket money invested.

“But the success of their [Newcastle fans] linking it to food banks showed us it was a great opportunity to continue to support the food banks we do. We went live with the campaign on Monday.

“It’s always nice when Trusts across the country get together on initiatives but in terms of the fans they’ve been very supportive. The general sense is that the £14.95 is excessive, it feels a bit greedy.

“So the concept of feeding the needy rather than the greedy has gone down very well with fans.

[The Leeds Trust had already raised more than £31k for the food banks before this week’s campaign but Leeds fans have given a staggering amount and are closing in on the £50k target set by the Trust.]

“Prior to Monday we were at £31,650 and we’re now a hundred quid short of £45,650 so we’re just shy of £14k for the week.

“In four days it’s just phenomenal. The Leeds fanbase never ceases to amaze us.

[At the time of writing, the fundraising total was at £47,030, meaning Leeds fans have donated £15,380 since Monday. Hyde hopes they can at least match the generosity of Newcastle fans by tomorrow’s 8pm kick-off.]

“The initial target has had to be bumped up over time but it’s currently set to £50,000 and if we can make it by kick-off tomorrow, that would feel amazing.

“I’m not saying we’re competitive but Newcastle managed £20,000 so if we can go bigger than that, obviously we win.”

Please support the Newcastle West End Foodbank if you can with a donation by doing so HERE, or to find out how you can help in any other way, please go HERE.

