Kieron Dyer gets some of it right in this attack on Newcastle United

Kieron Dyer has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former NUFC midfielder a guest on Sky Sports as ultra negative Steve Bruce tactics saw Newcastle in usual all out defence mode against Wolves.

The home side completely dominated and eventually scored through Jimenez with 10 minutes remaining, only for Steve Bruce left with no alternative but to finally allow Newcastle to try and attack in the final stages and his incredible luck continuing, as with such limited attacking intent over the 90 minutes, Jacob Murphy produced a goal with what was only Newcastle’s second effort on target.

Kieron Dyer was left in no doubts as to how bad watching Newcastle United is now.

The former NUFC player echoing a lot of what the fanbase has been saying since Steve Bruce took over.

Kieron Dyer speaking to Sky Sports – 25 October 2020:

“Steve Bruce has done a good job but I am bored watching Newcastle.

‘They are boring, just grinding out results.

“Newcastle were the entertainers – let’s get some excitement back.

“Newcastle have been boring for the last five years.

“Look at this team today, surely there are some goals in this team.

‘They are going to have to have a go.

“It could go horribly wrong but let’s have a go and score some goals.

“Newcastle are a club in massive, massive transition.

“In the past, they were big spenders but three of their four big signings this season have been from teams that were relegated.

“Players that have been relegated or have had a difficult season have something to prove.

“You look at Callum Wilson and he has already been involved in more goals than Joelinton was for the whole of last season, that is an improvement straight away.

“Newcastle are still very much in transition and hopefully Steve Bruce is given the time to sort that out.”

Kieron Dyer is very much on the ball with some of his comments BUT not many (any?) Newcastle fans would agree with the answer being to give Steve Bruce MORE time!

He is what he is, a very limited manager who knows nothing else but playing ultra defensive negative football.

In over two decades in management, this was Steve Bruce’s entire Premier League record compared to previous Newcastle managers in their entire PL careers, when he joined Newcastle United on 17 July 2019:

Steve Bruce with lower average points (1.12) per games and average goals (1.03) per PL match than even the likes of JFK, Fat Sam, McClaren and Pardew, never mind great managers like Rafa Benitez and Kevin Keegan.

In his 46 PL matches so far at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce has overseen just 46 goals and 52 points, averaging 1.18 points per PL game and 1.04 goals. This is what he is.

I agree with Kieron Dyer that much of the time under Rafa Benitez wasn’t ‘entertainers’ type football but at the same time it is laughable to not at the same time point out just how very different the prevailing conditions were for Rafa, compared to Steve Bruce now.

Rafa in summer 2016 had to build an entire new squad to get out of the Championship, as he cleared out loads of poor players whilst some of the more talented were rats who fled the sinking ship after relegation. Benitez made clear at the time that it was a case of building a squad for promotion and then it would need building another for the Premier League after promotion. Mike Ashley pledging his support.

To nobody’s great surprise, Ashley reneged on his promises of support to Rafa, allowed only a £23m net spend on promotion, the NUFC manager having to rely amongst his bargain purchases on £5m Joselu as the new striker for the top tier.

The following season was even worse, as Mike Ashley insisted on a £20m profit on transfers in summer 2018, leaving Rafa Benitez in an even more difficult position.

Steve Bruce has been allowed a net spend of over £100m in his 15 months so far and yet is playing such ultra negative football and still blaming Rafa Benitez for him being ‘forced’ to do so!

In his final 28 matches, Rafa Benitez had Newcastle in the eighth best form in the Premier League and after at last being allowed to pay the best part of £20m for Almiron on 31 January 2019, Rafa then had Newcastle United playing far better football and in the final 16 games of 2018/19, Newcastle had the fifth best form in the Premier League and fifth highest total of goals.

Interesting as well to look back on what Kieron Dyer was saying to Sky Sports almost exactly three years ago.

Dyer claiming Mike Ashley had been harshly treated by Newcastle fans and that supporters expect Champions League football having been ‘spoilt’ by Kevin Keegan.

Kieron Dyer talking to Sky Sports – 19 October 2017:

“I think Mike Ashley has been treated a bit harshly at times (by Newcastle fans).

“The fans wanted Kevin Keegan as manager, he gives them their wish, it doesn’t go well.

“The fans wanted Alan Shearer, he came in as caretaker manager, that didn’t work out well.

“He has had a bit of a rick when he changed the stadium name and stuff like that.

“I find the problem now in football, you just look at Arsenal, they will see the football club as a business. Not bothered about winning anything, just to make money, Arsenal have shown they are happy to come top four every year, job done.

“So knowing the Newcastle fans, would they settle for just….

“Being there…I think they [Newcastle fans] expect to be up there. I’m not saying winning the league but I think the fans think they’re a Champions League team. I honestly believe that.

“They were spoilt with Kevin Keegan.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

